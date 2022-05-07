'We just have to keep going' - Jurgen Klopp 'happy' with performance as Liverpool suffer title blow

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) and Luis Diaz appear dejected after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool's quadruple dream finally stumbled as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had a message for those suggesting the Premier League title race is over.

Tottenham blew a huge hole in Liverpool’s Premier League – and quadruple – hopes as Son Heung-min’s 20th goal of the season earned them a 1-1 draw at Anfield to gift the advantage to Manchester City.

Despite Luis Diaz’s 74th-minute equaliser and manager Jurgen Klopp going for broke, knowing he had no other option, the hosts now require their title rivals to lose one of their four remaining matches.

Even though the point took Liverpool top of the table, it was only courtesy of a superior goal difference of one and Pep Guardiola’s side will go three points clear with a win at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

After a run of relentless success that will end with appearances in the FA Cup and Champions League final, but Klopp was in no mood to give up on the title race.

"I'm really happy with the performance and proud of the mentality they showed against an incredibly good opponent with a game plan," said the Liverpool manager.

"A few things today were on a different level, the counter press was outstanding. But they scored our goal and we had to keep our calm and increase the pressure and that's a massive challenge. But we did and scored the equaliser.

"Obviously not the result we wanted but the performance was so with that I'm fine.

"It is incredibly difficult to play against an opponent with world class players and world class manager when they have had a week to prepare and we play every three days.

"The dressing room is not flying, come on, but there are other games to play. We just have to keep going."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insisted his team are 'only human' as they failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since October.

"Obviously we knew their game plan, we knew their quality, especially on the break. But I think on the ball we were just not good enough," said the Dutchman.

"We lost the ball in difficult situations and if you lose the ball there they can do what they are good at.

"It is frustrating to drop points, but we have to recover and play the remaining games. We have quite exciting games coming up and we must turn this frustration into focus on Villa.

"Give them credit they created good chances as well. We were looking for the equaliser and got it. We were looking for the winner but unfortunately we couldn't get it today.

"We are all human beings so there is a reason why we feel this way when we drop points. But it is what it is and now we have to recover and focus on Villa."