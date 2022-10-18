‘We have a responsibility but there’s also a microscope’ Everton boss Frank Lampard stands up for Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard accepts managers have a responsibility to behave on the touchline but the Everton boss does not believe there is a direct correlation between actions in the Premier League and grassroots.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in Sunday’s victory over Manchester City after launching an angry rant at the assistant official when a foul was not given against Mohamed Salah.
A referees’ charity criticised the German, saying what people see on television is replicated further down the pyramid, but Lampard does not agree.
“We have a responsibility but there’s also a microscope where we’re in highly pressured jobs,” he said.