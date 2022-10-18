‘We have a responsibility but there’s also a microscope’ Everton boss Frank Lampard stands up for Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard accepts managers have a responsibility to behave on the touchline but the Everton boss does not believe there is a direct correlation between actions in the Premier League and grassroots.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in Sunday’s victory over Manchester City after launching an angry rant at the assistant official when a foul was not given against Mohamed Salah.

A referees’ charity criticised the German, saying what people see on television is replicated further down the pyramid, but Lampard does not agree.

“We have a responsibility but there’s also a microscope where we’re in highly pressured jobs,” he said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent to the stands for furiously berating assistant referee Gary Beswick. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent to the stands for furiously berating assistant referee Gary Beswick. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

“It’s easy for me to sit here in a calm moment. Klopp came out and apologised after.

“If you’re trying to draw the line from that to Sunday League and attacking the referee, that’s a personal thing. I don’t see it.

“With (Antonio) Conte and (Thomas) Tuchel (who had a touchline spat) earlier in the season we were saying, ‘This is great, this is what Premier League is about’.”