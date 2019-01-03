'We had no fear' - Pep Guardiola's emotional verdict after Manchester City's thrilling win over Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side would have been out of the Premier League title race if they had lost against Liverpool in a thrilling game at the Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane's second half goal condemned Liverpool to a first Premier League defeat of the season, with Guardiola admitting his reigning champions had already reached the point of no return at the mid-way point of their title defence.

"We knew that if we won we would be in contention to fight for the Premier league, if we lose it is over," he stated.

"I don't remember a league so tough, there are so many huge contenders fighting for the title. It is closer, every game is a final.

"All credit to these incredible players. That is how we have to play in the Champions League. Both teams tried to search for each other, we were not scared, we had no fear and we had a lot of pressure.

"I am proud of them, but not just today. We lost two games in four days but you can't forget what they have done for 16 months. We knew that it was a final today, if we lose it is almost over.

"The game was a real game for both sides, we beat an incredible team. We were outstanding from the first minute. We are happy for this victory to reduce the gap. Everything is open.

"If we lose today it is almost done, it would be so difficult, but we are four points behind them and they are the leaders. We have to fight a lot, but this gives us a lot of confidence."

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero scores (Richard Sellers/PA)

Guardiola went on to pick out heroes in his side's victory, as he suggested his first goal scorer was crucial to setting up the victory.

"We need Sergio Aguero in these games, his quality makes the difference." said Guardilola of striker who fired City into a first half lead. To win these games, he has done it all his career and his finish was incredible.

"Also, we don't have a left-back. Huge compliments to Aymeric Laporte against these strikers. Everyone was outstanding."

"Liverpool don't concede goals, and we scored two. We played with courage, so aggressive in our pressing. They are incredibly fast in behind, so dangerous."

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insisted his side are still in pole position to win the title, as he tried to paint an upbeat image of his side's performance at the Etihad Stadium.

"There is no team in the Premier League that will be happy with a loss. We are still four points clear," he told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to say it is a hammer blow. You are always disappointed to lose a game, especially when you come back and create chances. We will be happy if we had a draw.

"I think it was a good game. We didn't start well. City were the better team first half but we still created chances and were unlucky. Second half we played better and created more chances and scored.

"We were unlucky with other chances not going in. One moment we didn't defend well and they scored.

We are two teams trying to force the other team to make a mistake. Both teams lost the ball. It was a game in which everything could happen. In the end we lost and are disappointed. But we also need to keep our confidence."

