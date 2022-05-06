‘We can put our plan in place’ – Arsenal plot ‘big summer’ in transfer market after new Mikel Arteta deal

Arsenal technical director Edu believes it was vital to tie down manager Mikel Arteta to a new contract ahead of another “big summer” for the club in the transfer market.

Arteta has signed a new contract that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. Arsenal are closing in on a return to the Champions League and sit fourth in the Premier League with four games to go, two points clear of Tottenham in fifth.

Finishing in the top four will impact Arteta’s transfer budget this summer, but the club are keen to back him after spending nearly £150m last year.

Arsenal have a clear plan for the upcoming transfer window, which includes signing at least one striker.

And technical director Edu believes it was vital Arteta committed his future as talks with targets take place over the coming weeks and months.

“There are a lot of reasons why,” said Edu when asked why Arsenal were tying Arteta to a new contract now.

“First of all, we can put our plan in place, and secondly, it’s important to show everyone where we want to go as a club.

“We are going to face a big summer again. It’s important to have our manager in here because people are asking us ‘what about his future? What about the team? This season how are we going to play?’

“Then we can prove that we are continuing with this manager and keep playing the way we are. So that helps us a lot.

“I think the timing will be perfect, I really believe the message will be a big lift to everyone. To the fans, to the club, to the players, to Mikel. I think it will be brilliant and I’m looking forward to it.”

