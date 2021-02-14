'We can do more and we can improve' - Maguire not giving up on title as Manchester United held to draw by Baggies

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Michael Steele/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comeback kings fell short on the road as embattled West Brom dug deep for a draw to seriously dent Manchester United's title hopes.

Having been top of the Premier League just 19 days ago, the second-placed Red Devils are now seven points behind Manchester City, who also boast a game in hand.

Mbaye Diagne got Albion off to a dream after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes' stunning effort, with Harry Maguire seeing a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Sam Johnstone as a scrappy clash ended 1-1.

Having won all of their previous seven away league matches in which they had conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side's poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies went ahead almost immediately when Diagne scored his first goal for the club, his hand in Victor Lindelof's face overlooked, but Fernandes superbly levelled at the end of the first half.

The second period was more open and eventful.

Referee Craig Pawson overturned his decision to award a penalty for a Semi Ajayi foul on Maguire after reviewing the footage on the pitchside monitor, but offside would have come into play anyway he had stuck with his decision.

Read More

Johnstone denied Mason Greenwood before Darnell Furlong cleared a Scott McTominay effort off the line, while at the other end David De Gea prevented Diagne securing a shock win with a superb double save.

The recent arrival wasted another great chance towards the end of a match that ended with Maguire on his knees after former United goalkeeper Johnstone tipped his stoppage-time header on to a post.

United captain Maguire told Sky Sports after the game: "I was certain it was a penalty, I don't understand why he (the referee) has even gone to the monitor. I felt a tug on my shoulder, it was slight, but there was also a clip on my heels and I was confident it was going to be given as a penalty.

"But it seems decisions are going against us at the minute, although we can't rely on VAR decision, we've got to do more in the game."

Asked if United were still in the title race, the central defender said: "Of course, but we need to go again and win the next one and the next one and the next one.

"Man City have created a gap for themselves, but we need to fight in each game. A draw is not a good result for us and it is disappointing.

"We created a lot of chances, enough to win the game. We made it tough for ourselves conceding the early goal. We huffed and puffed to get back into it and it's a great save by Sam (Johnstone) in the end.

"We can do more and we can improve and it is disappointing. On another day we score two or three goals."

Online Editors