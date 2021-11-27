‘We are in a good moment but we need to continue’ – Henderson dampens Liverpool expectations after win over Southampton

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson on the ball during the Premier League win over Southampton at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tried to dampen down expectations around his team as they turned on the style once again to hammer Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds coasted to a second successive 4-0 Premier League victory at Anfield with Southampton the powerless victims on this occasion.

Second-placed Liverpool have now netted 39 times in 13 matches and no player has more Premier League goals individually this season than any of the starting front three of Mohamed Salah (11), Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, who both have seven league goals.

"We are in a good moment but we need to continue that," declared Henderson. "I know how quickly football can change, so you've got to keep that momentum going, keep that consistency going and we've got a big game next as well, so that's important.

"If we can keep defending well, keep clean sheets, we're always going to be good going forward and we're always going to create opportunities.

"So I think that's something that we want to keep with, keep enjoying them clean sheets and then obviously the goals as well."

Liverpool needed keeper Alisson Becker to pull off some important saves in a less than convincing opening to the game, but their clinical touch in front of goal ensured they got the job done.

It was Jota who emerged as the goal poacher as he was well placed to finish off flowing Liverpool moves. The Portugal striker admitted his early goal was key to the win.

"It is always easier when you start well with a goal at home," said Jota.

"We knew in the past we have been 2-0 up and not won the game. But we did today and that is important. The most important is that we win.

"I take advantage of playing for a good team. Fortunately for me I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it.

"Even with the changes we make from the Champions League it is important to have everyone on board. This month it is a game every three days. We just need to keep going."

Some of Liverpool's attacking play against an outclassed Southampton side was sublime, with Andy Robertson catching the eye with an all-action display from his full-back berth.

Yet Klopp insisted there was more to come from his team, as he demanded more despite the scale of this latest triumph.

"We can do much better and we have to do much better," insisted Klopp.

"Allison has to make some big saves and they should not get those chances, so there is room for improvement. Some of things we did were very good, but we have look for more."

Despite his insistence that his side were not at their best, Klopp was satisfied with the display of Jota.

"He has the speed and desire to finish situations off and his scoring record is pretty impressive with us," he added.

"Diogo is an exceptional; player and fits so well into the squad. He has everything a Liverpool player needs; the technical skills, the physical skills and he learns all the tactical stuff so quickly.

"You need more than three strikers in your squad and he has been a fantastic addition for us."

This was the perfect game for Liverpool to sharpen their shooting boots ahead of Wednesday night's Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl admitting his side were outgunned.

"We had some chances to get a goal, but it was always a matter of time before they upped the pace and they are so strong in the final third," he stated.

"When they score as early as they did, you have a problem as it means you have to come out and then they will hurt you."

Liverpool are now starting to purr and while they didn't need to be at their very best to win this game, they are threatening to reach the boil ahead of the derby against Rafael Benitez's Everton.