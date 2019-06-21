'We are humbled by the generosity' - Liverpool hand over huge cheque to Sean Cox Trust after charity match

A cheque for €748,000 has been handed over to the Séan Cox Rehabilitation Trust following the special charity game held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin earlier this year.

The Aviva Stadium hosted a star-studded gem to raise money for Irish Red Cox, who was left with life-changing injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma fans ahead of the 2018 Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

With Séan's wife Martina in attendance to accept the cheque, she offered these comments to the Liverpool website.

"Today is my first ever visit to Anfield and, while it is tinged with some sadness given Seán cannot be with me, we are humbled by the warmth and generosity that has been shown by Liverpool Football Club, its supporters and the people of this city in taking Seán into their hearts," said Martina.

"While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack.

"Seán begins the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel from Dublin to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire. As a family we hope and pray that we get more of the old Seán back in the years ahead."

Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore paid tribute to Liverpool's Irish fans at the presentation as he said: "What happened to Seán was such a terrible tragedy – no football fan should go to a game and suffer what he and his family have endured. We have all been touched by what happened and whilst football is still a tribal game, we must come together to try and help in any way we can regardless of club colours.

"The support we have seen from football fans all over the world has shown that this game is special when everyone is united. It was incredible to see so many supporters come together and help support Seán.

"I would like to thank our fans for their unwavering loyalty in supporting this game, and also the Football Association of Ireland and its partners for their generous support in helping us deliver such a magnificent event."

