‘We always want more and we demand more’ – Mikel Arteta pushes Aubameyang to deliver against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club "demand more" from joint top-goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners come out of the international break fifth in the table after embarking on an impressive eight-match unbeaten league run following the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August.

It has coincided with Aubameyang's current form; the forward has scored three goals in his last six matches including against local rivals Tottenham, and Arteta has urged him to continue in the same manner, starting with the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening.

"He's getting in a great position, he's having chances and things will happen there," the Spaniard said.

"Again he has already scored quite a lot of goals but we always want more and we demand more.

"But he needs to continue the form that he's in and the attitude that he's showing and as well the level of implication that he has, not only around the team but around the club as well."

Three Arsenal players also started England's 10-0 beating of San Marino during the international break, with Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith-Rowe handed their international debuts.

The latter even struck his first England goal, after his recent fine form at Arsenal was rewarded with a full senior debut for the Three Lions, with Bukayo Saka also finding the net.

Smith-Rowe earned the praises of his manager, with Arteta hailing the three England call-ups "exciting".

"First of all, I was surprised (about Smith-Rowe's call-up) because it happened just after the game but I was extremely happy for him, I know the expectation that he had a lot of talk around it," Arteta said.

"He really enjoyed it, I saw him yesterday, he was delighted to score a goal for the country is always something special and he made us proud, not only something for him but for Bukayo and Aaron starting for the national team I think it's really exciting for the club."

Two of those who played for England were graduates of Arsenal's Hale End academy system, something the manager believes is an important part of the club.

"It's part of our identity to raise players," he said.

"We have a great academy, we have great coaches that deserve so much because of the education they give those players, and then because of how they are being coached and then, like everybody, it is about having the opportunity, they need game time to prove they can do it at that level."