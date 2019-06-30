Wayne Rooney picks out ex-Man United boss as best manager he has worked with - and it's not Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney says that Louis van Gaal is the best manager he has work worked with in his career, and not Man United legend Alex Ferguson.

Van Gaal's two-year tenure as United manager ended with an FA Cup final win in 2016, but the Dutchman struggled to make his mark at the club as his tactical plans did not produce a brand of entertaining football.

Yet United's all-time record goal-scorer has suggested that despite his lengthy spell under the guidance of legendary United boss Ferguson, van Gaal was the most tactically astute manager he has worked with.

"Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with - one hundred per-cent," said Rooney, in quotes appearing in The Mirror.

"His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before.

"Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together."

Rooney also gave a hint that he is considering following his former England team-mates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into management, once his spell in America's MLS with DC United comes to an end.

"It is great to see that Frank and Steve have been given these chances at big clubs," he added. "That gives me hope too because I do think about these things. But for the time being, I am enjoying my life as footballer. I want to win more trophies.

"Physically, I feel good and I am still ambitious. But once my career is over, I am going to consider all the ­options."

