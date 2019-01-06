Sport Premier League

Sunday 6 January 2019

Wayne Rooney arrested for 'public intoxication and swearing' in Washington D.C

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office handout photo of former England footballer Wayne Rooney after he was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA). He was later released on a personal recognizance bond. Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office/PA Wire
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office handout photo of former England footballer Wayne Rooney after he was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA). He was later released on a personal recognizance bond. Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office/PA Wire
Wayne Rooney in action for D.C United. Photo: USA TODAY Sports

Wayne Rooney was arrested in Washington D.C in December on charges of public intoxication and swearing.

The former Man United and England striker moved to D.C United, who play in the city, last summer after leaving the Red Devils. Rooney signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the MLS club.

Rooney was arrested on December 16 and subsequently released and paid a $25 fine.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

"He was later released on a personal recognizance bond."

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport