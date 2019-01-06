Wayne Rooney arrested for 'public intoxication and swearing' in Washington D.C

Wayne Rooney was arrested in Washington D.C in December on charges of public intoxication and swearing.

The former Man United and England striker moved to D.C United, who play in the city, last summer after leaving the Red Devils. Rooney signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the MLS club.

Rooney was arrested on December 16 and subsequently released and paid a $25 fine.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

"He was later released on a personal recognizance bond."

