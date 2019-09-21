Manchester City fell one goal short of the Premier League record win when thumping Watford at home yesterday. That record stays on the other side of Manchester because of United’s 9-0 thumping of Ipswich Town. Relive the ten biggest winning margins in Premier League history below.

WATCH: The top ten Premier League victories ever - where does Manchester City's 8-0 hammering of Watford sit?

4th March 1995 Manchester United 9 Ipswich Town 0

Andy Cole scored five goals as United pulverised Ipswich in the PL’s single biggest win. But United didn’t win the title at the end, losing it to Blackburn on the last day.

22nd November 2009 Spurs 9 Wigan Athletic 1

A rampant Spurs went to town on hapless Wigan this day at White Hart Lane as Jermain Defoe scored five times.

21st September 2019 Manchester City 8 Watford 0

Having thumped Watford 6-0 in last season’s FA Cup Final, City went two better today. Bernardo Silva got a hat-trick.

19th September 1999 Newcastle 8 Sheff Wed 0

Alan Shearer was the five-goal hero on this occasion - with the help of two penalties - as relegation-bound Wednesday were routed at St James' Park. Aaron Hughes set the ball rolling, while Kieron Dyer and Gary Speed netted in the second half.

9th May 2010 Chelsea 8 Wigan 0

Carlo Ancelotti's side hit seven or more goals for the fourth time in 2009-10 against Wigan, who had defender Gary Caldwell sent off on the half-hour. Didier Drogba (three), Nicolas Anelka (two), Salomon Kalou, Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard's penalty left Chelsea champions and on the brink of a Premier League and FA Cup double.

23rd December 2012 Chelsea 8 Aston Villa 0

Fernando Torres opened the floodgates early on and defenders David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic made it 3-0 at half-time. Ramires netted twice in a second half also featuring goals for Lampard, Oscar and Eden Hazard.

18th October 2014 Southampton 8 Sunderland 0

Three different Sunderland players scored own goals as Santiago Vergini, Liam Bridcutt and Patrick Van Aanholt contributed to a rout that also featured a Graziano Pelle brace and goals for Jack Cork, Dusan Tadic and Victor Wanyama.

6th February 1999 Nottingham Forest 1 Manchester United 8

It’s the biggest away win in Premier League history. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four ten in the last ten minutes, having come on as a sub.

11th May 2008 Middlesbrough 8 Manchester City 1

There was a time when Manchester City were not that good, and it is not so long ago. Elano, remember him, scored their only goal as ‘Boro hammered the Sky Blues.

11th May 2005 Arsenal 7 Everton 0

Dennis Bergkamp rolled back the years with a virtuoso performance to inspire the Gunners to a memorable victory.

Honourable mentions

18th November 1995 Blackburn Rovers 7 Nottingham Forest 0

25th October 1997 Manchester United 7 Barnsley 0

14th January 2006 Arsenal 7 Middlesbrough 0

25th April 2010 Chelsea 7 Stoke City 0

2nd November 2013 Manchester City 7 Norwich City 0

Additional reporting from PA

