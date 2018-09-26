Watch: Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho tensions revealed in extraordinary Man United training ground footage

Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday night that he has removed Paul Pogba from his list of vice-captains after his recent comments in the media and it appears the fall-out between the two will not be resolved any time soon.

Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday night that he has removed Paul Pogba from his list of vice-captains after his recent comments in the media and it appears the fall-out between the two will not be resolved any time soon.

Sky Sports News have screened footage from United's Carrington training base that appears to show Mourinho and Pogba involved in a frosty exchange in front of the rest of the squad, with the feud between the two now threatening to overshadow the club's season.

United were knock-out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night by Championship side Derby in a game that did not featured a 'rested' Pogba, with Mourinho confirming after the game his club record signing will not captain the club again while he is manager.

"The only truth is that I made the decision of Pogba not to be the second-captain anymore," stated Mourinho.

"No fall out. The person who made the decision to be second-captain was also me. Just one decision which I don’t have to explain."

Mourinho opted to side-step his post match media conference that would have been dominated by questions about Pogba, but this new video footage says all we need to know about the fractured relationship between manager and his star player.

Pogba has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks and his exit from United in January now has to be a possibility if Mourinho is still in charge at the half-way point of the campaign.

JUST IN! 😳



Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ❄️



What has been said between the pair this morning? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2018

Online Editors