WATCH: New Manchester United recruit Daniel James posts video of intensive training session
Manchester United's new signing Daniel James has posted a video of him undergoing intensive training ahead of his first official day at the club.
James, an £15m signing from Championship side Swansea, tweeted the video of him shooting with both feet in footage that will cheer up United fans who have castigated another player - Red Devils forward Jesse Lingard - for his social media holiday antics.
Lingard, who has divided opinion amongst United fans, has been on vacation in the US with United team-mate Marcus Rashford.
Preparations underway for the start of the new season! 🔴💪🏼 @K3Performance pic.twitter.com/bKV8BHslt5— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) June 23, 2019
The 26-year-old England forward made himself a talking point ahead of the new campaign, after a poor season, scoring just three league goals.
Hence the waves of criticism this summer, exacerbated by his social media activity.
Jet-heeled Welsh international James, 21, however, is working to be at the top of his game in readiness for the Reds' pre-season tour of Australia and China and the Premier League season which starts in early August.
The player has undergone intensive training sessions at Kaizen 3 Performance - a UK-based soccer-specific training and athletic development facility.
