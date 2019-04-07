WATCH: Mesut Ozil throws his jacket towards Unai Emery and Marco Silva after being substituted during Arsenal defeat
Marco Silva insists he did not notice Mesut Ozil throwing his jacket in his direction towards the end of Everton’s victory against Arsenal.
Phil Jagielka struck the only goal of the game to gives the Toffees a 1-0 victory and three points to dent the Gunners' top four hopes.
It was another frustrating performance for Ozil, who was substituted for Alex Iwobi with 16 minutes remaining.
While sitting on the bench, Ozil, who appeared frustrated with his performance and the result, threw his jacket in the direction of Marco Silva and Unai Emery during their confrontation on the touchline.
But Silva revealed he did not notice the jacket launched in his direction: "I didn't see anything."
While Emery admitted the Gunners fell short in the second half, with their advantage over fifth-placed Chelsea now just goal difference.
"We know that defensively we needed to be strong and solid," Emery said.
"They did the difference with their goal and in the second half we needed to do one step more.
"We were better offensively in the second half but worse defensively."
Independent News Service
