WATCH: Mauricio Pochettino snaps back at the media in a passionate outburst defending his ambition

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions that he is content to target a top four finish in the Premier League and is not focused on adding silverware to his record.

In a passionate outburst at his press conference ahead of Tottenham's game against Newcastle on Saturday, a clearly agitated Pochettino warned the media against twisting his words, as he suggested some of his recent comments have been used against him.

Pochettino claimed trophies were only significant for boosting the egos of managers after his side's FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, with those words sparking a debate over his ambitions for Tottenham.

Yet he insists his targets are to win major trophies, as he offered up this forceful defence of his mindset and insisted his side are still in the mix to win this season's Premier League title.

"I want to be clear with you and everyone," he stated. "If you twist my answer like many times and manipulate my answer, sometimes you make me look ‘oh I’m so happy we didn’t sign’ and not win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup," he stated, after a second successive transfer window that saw Tottenham fail to sign any players.

"Enough is enough. I am happy to work with my squad, I am more than happy because I believe I have a good squad, but always I am open to add more quality because in football you always need to improve.

"You need to improve, if we can’t add I am not going to be sad, I am going to be happy to work with my players and young players and I am so positive that we can win without or with signing.

When we compete in the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup, I want to win. I want to win for my CV, I want to win for my fans, for my players, for my family too.

"People get a bad feeling, not any manager or player, you know why players arrive in the first team? Because they are so competitive and want to win.

"I am in football because I want to play good football and not win? No. You need to stick with your way and philosophy or strategy and try to win how your emotions are, but from the first to the end, we are here because it’s about winning.

"We want to touch glory, what we want is touch glory, we aren’t here for business or because we want to win money, we start our careers because we want to touch glory."

