WATCH: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scoops PFA Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah has been named as the PFA Player of the Year at an awards ceremony in London.

Salah beat off competition from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the top prize, after a season that has seen him score 31 Premier League goals.

He has also been inspirational in Liverpool's run to the Champions League semi-finals and and he admitted he wanted more after being crowned as the best player in England. “I feel great. I work hard and I’m very happy to win it," he declared.

“My personal thing is to win something with the team. I always think about the team, I don’t think about myself, so the most important thing for me is to win something with the team. “We are very close now, in the Champions League semi-final, so hopefully we’re going to win it.

“The team helped me a lot, the way we play, they help me, they pass me the ball a lot. So the team help me a lot, honestly, to perform and be in that shape.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his star man, as he urged him to rush back to Liverpool ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

"It's a big honour, I feel great about it. I work very hard so am very happy to win it." @LFC's @22mosalah on his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award #PFAAwards pic.twitter.com/7ooHUtlB2i — PFA (@PFA) April 22, 2018

“It is really rare in football that you win as an individual, an individual trophy, because it is a team game,” stated Klopp. “But in this, the team lives from personalities, from characters, from players and I am really happy that I had the opportunity to be your manager in the last year.

“I think this award, you are voted for from all the other players in all the leagues in England, is an unbelievable honour so you can be really proud and your family can be really proud.

“On behalf of the LFC family, again, congratulations. It was a fantastic ride so far, but you know we have still a few yards to go. With the best wishes for your future here at LFC, from your manager.

Congratulations to @LFC's Mo Salah, crowned the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year 👏🏆 #PFAAwards pic.twitter.com/fpvxwZgfdP — PFA (@PFA) April 22, 2018

“And now, please grab the trophy and come home - we play on Tuesday! See you then.” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also offered up words of praise for Salah as he told Liverpool's website: “As a person, he’s a really good person, he’s humble and genuine and he fits in really well with the group. “As you’ve seen, he came straight in in the summer, settled in really well in pre-season and straight away we knew we had a top player that’s come to the club to try and do something with our team.

“He was amazing in training, amazing in the pre-season games and he’s just continued that form throughout the season. He’s been fantastic, on and off the field.”

What a well deserved winner of the PFA player of the year award Mo Salah is.Hes been different class all season!now take the crown off ronaldo and messi🤞🤞ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 22, 2018

“I think we expected him to be good, but I think he’s gone above and beyond that really. “He keeps improving, he keeps getting better and better with each game, more confident of course. “Obviously the manager’s helped him loads since he’s come to Liverpool, the players have been brilliant around him, so he’s had a good group of lads that he’s come into and that’ll have helped him develop as well.

“But all the hard work goes down to him, he’s in the gym all the time, improving his strength and in training he’s always working hard for the team, and he gets his just rewards at the end of it. “He’s always doing work behind the scenes, always in the gym doing little bits here and there and working on his shooting and stuff in training, always working hard on what he needs to do for the team first and foremost, but then his goal tally speaks for itself really.”

