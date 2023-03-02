| 7.8°C Dublin

WATCH: Liverpool youngster Ben Doak left with bloodied lip after mass brawl against Porto

Exciting Liverpool youngster Ben Doak was left with a bloodied lip after a mass, 25-man brawl marred the Reds’ UEFA Youth League penalty shoot-out victory over Porto.

The sides finished level 1-1 after 90 minutes and Liverpool eventually went on to win 6-5 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. Doak missed his effort from the spot and watched on anxiously until Porto winger Umaro Cande hit the bar to ensure Liverpool progressed.

With the Liverpool players rushing towards the goalkeeper to celebrate, a row broke out with more than 20 players from both sides getting involved. Shirts were pulled and it appeared punches were thrown.

When the situation finally calmed down, Doak emerged from the crowd with what looked like a busted lip. 

He has since taken to social media to celebrate Liverpool’s progression to the last eight. 

