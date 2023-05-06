Watch: Liverpool fans boo ‘God Save The King’ at Anfield after Premier League decision to play anthem

A Liverpool fan holds a sign that says 'Not My King' at Anfield. — © PA

Liverpool fans didn’t hold back as they jeered and booed to drown out the playing of the British national anthem prior to their Premier League game against Brentford.

As has been the story on numerous occasions when Liverpool fans have travelled to Wembley Stadium for major cup matches in recent years, the national anthem produced a negative response from the Anfield faithful.

On a day of King Charles III’s coronation, the decision was made to play the British national anthem ahead of each Premier League match.

Yet former Liverpool striker John Aldridge revealed that will never been received well by Reds supporters.

“We all know there are a lot of people in our city are anti-royalists and that’s why the fans boo,” Aldridge told the Sunday World.

“What you need to understand is our city is different to nearly everywhere else in the UK.

“Most of us in Liverpool see ourselves as half Irish and I’ve said many times, if we had and vote to become part of Ireland, we’d get a resounding yes in Liverpool.

“I remember in my early days supporting the team and going to Wembley, that we had our own version of the national anthem.

National anthem can barely be heard over the boos and chanting at Anfield 🔊 pic.twitter.com/QM41Bg1yUv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 6, 2023

“The central government in London and the monarchy have never done much for our city. They have never reached out to us and made us feel like they care about us.

“You go back to Winston Churchill and on to Margaret Thatcher, and they never had any time for Liverpool, or our people.

“Then you look at what happened with the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989. The government and police were happy to throw all the blame on innocent Liverpool fans who died that day and it showed what they thought of us.

“But we showed in that situation that we are not going to be dumped on from afar. We stick up for what we believe in and have always been a proud group of people.

“Take us on in a fight when we have right on our side, as we did after Hillsborough, and you are going to come out second best.”