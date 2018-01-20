WATCH: Liverpool fan names daughter 'YNWA' after club anthem
A diehard Liverpool fan has made sure everyone knows how much he loves his team - by putting it into his newborn daughter's name.
Kent Roger Solheim, 29, from Norway has named his daughter 'YNWA' after the abbreviation of Liverpool's famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem. His girlfriend took some persuading, but he eventually got her approval.
His daughter probably won't thank him when she is older... perhaps for her 18th birthday her parents can pay for YNWA to change her name by deed poll!
Online Editors
