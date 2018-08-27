WATCH: Jose Mourinho storms out of post-match press conference after fiery exchange with media

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stormed out of his post-match press conference following his side's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

United went down to two Lucas Moura goals and one from Harry Kane in the second half as United slumped to their second defeat in their opening three Premier League outings.

After the match, Mourinho remained on the Old Trafford pitch to applaud the remaining United fans in the stand.

He also praised the fans when speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, but minutes later he walked out of a press briefing.

"Last year we lost to Sevilla and we were booed, because we deserved it. Because we were not good, we were not dangerous enough, because Sevilla deserved to win the match," said Mourinho.

"And today the players left the pitch after losing at home and they were applauded because they deserved it. So you keep trying and trying and trying and keep trying. And keep trying."

Then, in a bizarre show of defiance, Mourinho interrupted a reporter's question to proclaim: "What was the result? 3-0 (As he held up three fingers).

"3-0. You know what this means? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.

"Respect. Respect. Respect. Respect, respect."

Before Mourinho's fiery press conference, he spoke to Sky Sports.

"We worked very well during the week, we prepared well, we played well, the players had a fantastic attitude," said Mourinho.

"At half-time the result should be 2-0, 3-1, 3-0, but then something changed the game a bit and the result was 2-0 but the team was in the game.

"I think everyone felt one goal could change the direction of game, Tottenham felt it, we did too, but then the third goal changed the game."

The Portuguese added: "We worked all week, and by strategy we didn't lose, tactically we didn't lose, but we lost the game.

"But all our fans don't read papers, all our fans don't watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that and answered in an amazing way. I don't think it's normal for a team to lose at home and (the fans) react like that.

"The team, until the result was over, was playing to change that result. The team was playing for that. I'm not saying with one goal we would win but we were very much in the game and only 3-0 smashed the mentality of the game.

"Goals are an amazing vitamin and goals conceded are an overdose of fatigue. When you concede two goals it's an overdose of fatigue."

