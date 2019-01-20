WATCH - Jose Mourinho responds to Gary Neville's criticism as he questions Mauricio Pochettino's trophy claim

Jose Mourinho has hit back at claims from Gary Neville that he tried to change the image of Manchester United before he was sacked as the club's manager last month.

Neville claimed no manager should be allowed to tamper with United's long-standing traditions for playing attacking football and promoting young players after Mourinho's turbulent spell at Old Trafford.

Yet the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss didn't need an invitation to reject the idea that he tried to alter United's image, as he gave these comments to beIN Sports.

"He doesn't know my philosophy," Mourinho said of Neville, as he hinted he was not given a chance to put his mark on United after failing to be given the same backing Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool or Pep Guardiola has been afforded at Manchester City.

"I would love to go to a club and to be in conditions to do what Jurgen and Pep for example they did," he continued.

"You look at the team Liverpool started with today, how many players were there before Jurgen arrived? A couple.

"And when Pep was not happy with the four full-backs he had and in the same summer he bought four full-backs that he liked. And when he bought one goalkeeper like Claudio Bravo, and then he was not happy with Claudio Bravo, and the next season he bought Ederson.

"And when Jurgen is in the club and wins absolutely nothing for three years and he still has the trust and still has the confidence and he still has the conditions to try to keep going and going.

"Probably this season they have a big chance to do it., but it would be the first time they win a trophy. That’s why I was saying before, in my next job, I will not be starting a conversation with a club without knowing exactly what the club wants and what the club has to give in terms of structure and objectives."

Mourinho also addressed the claims of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has suggested he has brought success to his club despite failing to win a trophy.

Mourinho on Pochettino:



"He's different than me. He thinks different than me or maybe the day he starts winning trophies he changes his communication. I like him very much as a person and a coach, I am not being critical of him."#beINMourinho #beINPL #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/eABhkpXEbu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) January 19, 2019

"He's different than me," said Mourinho, when asked whether trophies are the only credible gauge of succes. "He thinks different than me or the day he starts winning trophies he changes his communication.

"One thing I can say, I like him very much as a person. I like him very much as a coach. No doubts about it. So I am not being critical of him. I’m just saying maybe he’s different than me."

"The manager of Real Madrid was a defensive guy and broke all the records!"#beINMourinho #beINPL #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/W5gffRubcc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) January 19, 2019

Online Editors