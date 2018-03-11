WATCH: Jamie Carragher issues full apology after footage emerges of him 'spitting at 14-year-old-girl'

Jamie Carragher has issued a full apology after he was involved in an ugly incident following the Manchester United v Liverpool game on Saturday that resulted in his being accused of spitting at two United fans.

Jamie Carragher has issued a full apology after he was involved in an ugly incident following the Manchester United v Liverpool game on Saturday that resulted in his being accused of spitting at two United fans.

The Daily Mirror website has run a video that appears to show Sky Sports pundit Carragher wind his car window down and spitting at supporters who were goading him following a 2-1 defeat for his former club Liverpool against United at Old Trafford.

At first, it appears that Carragher is smiling at the United fans, who were reported to be a 14-year-old girl and her father, but he then winds his window down and spits in their direction, with the young girl heard suggesting the spit had landed on her. Now Carragher has issued a full apology to the girl and her father, as he has confirmed he as been in touch with the duo to express his regret over the incident.

Jamie Carragher spitting at a 14-year old female Man Utd fan after he was goaded down the motorway #Scumbag pic.twitter.com/w3pgqJPu1S — Damon Morris (@ItsAllUnited) March 11, 2018

"I lost my head," Carragher told the Mirror. "It was a bit more than 'hiya Jamie, it was 2-1'. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued and continued. "I was leaving the ground and trying to keep my head down. I thought it was a Liverpool fan at first wanting an autograph at first so I stopped. It carried on and I drove away but it carried on again and I lost my head.

"I shouldn't have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car? I will apologise to the daughter." Carragher has now issued a full apology on Twitter and Sky have offered their response to the incident, suggesting they will hold talks with one of their star employees.

"It is unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie," Sky said in a statement. Carragher is still expected to take up his role as pundit on Sky’s Monday Night Football show for the Stoke v Manchester City game on Monday.

Online Editors