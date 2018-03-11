Jamie Carragher has issued a full apology after he was involved in an ugly incident following the Manchester United v Liverpool game on Saturday that resulted in him being accused of spitting at two United fans.

WATCH: Jamie Carragher arrives for showdown talks with Sky after footage emerges of him 'spitting at 14-year-old-girl'

The Daily Mirror website has run a video that appears to show Sky Sports pundit Carragher wind his car window down and spitting at supporters who were goading him following a 2-1 defeat for his former club Liverpool against United at Old Trafford.

At first, it appears that Carragher is smiling at the United fans, who were reported to be a 14-year-old girl and her father, but he then winds his window down and spits in their direction, with the young girl heard suggesting the spit had landed on her. Don’t know what’s more weird, Carragher spitting at the girl and this idiot or how the guy’s daughter is telling him to stop being an idiot pic.twitter.com/V13iWrToTe — ! (@ThibautSave) March 11, 2018 Now Carragher has issued a full apology to the girl and her father, as he has confirmed he as been in touch with the duo to express his regret over the incident.

"I lost my head," Carragher told the Mirror. "It was a bit more than 'hiya Jamie, it was 2-1'. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued and continued. "I was leaving the ground and trying to keep my head down. I thought it was a Liverpool fan at first wanting an autograph at first so I stopped. It carried on and I drove away but it carried on again and I lost my head.

"I shouldn't have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car? I will apologise to the daughter." Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018 Carragher has now issued a full apology on Twitter (above) and Sky have offered their response to the incident, suggesting they will hold talks with one of their star employees.

He is due to appear as a pundit for Sky's coverage of the Stoke v Manchester City game on Monday night. "It is unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie," Sky said in a statement.

Carragher arrived in London this morning to meet with his bosses at Sky Sports.

He said today as he arrived at Euston station in London from Liverpool: "I'll speak to the family again. I'm sorry. I'll apologise again today properly."

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: "I didn't to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."

