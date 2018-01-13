Kevin Murphy claims to be the biggest Liverpool fan in Cork, Ireland, and since the Reds’ sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month he’s offered a song of support for the Merseyside club.

Watch: 'I'd love to write a song for Klopp' - Meet the hilarious Liverpool fan behind the football chant of the moment

To the tune of The Archies’ Sugar, Sugar, Kevin has allayed his fellow fans’ disappointment by reminding them of the other players they have on their roster.

Kevin’s video, endorsing the talents of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, has gone viral and he is hopeful it will be sung by the Kop for this weekend’s clash at home to Manchester City. “My phone has been hopping with messages about it, even from people I don’t know,” Kevin told the Press Association. “I had to lie down on the floor as I felt light headed.”

The Irishman also claims to have the answers when it comes to reinvesting Coutinho’s £142 million transfer fee. “I was thinking it might not be a bad idea if Liverpool invested some of it in bitcoin as I’ve a few friends that tell me they made a lot of money doing that,” said Kevin.

“I think we should put some of the rest into players as well. I would love to see Klopp sign David Meyler as he is from Cork like me and he’s nearly as big a Liverpool fan as me.” David Meyler at Hull City At this point of considering Hull City’s Meyler as a replacement for Coutinho, it should be noted that Kevin is a character played by Irish comedian Richy Sheehy – something Kevin gamely refutes.

“I’ve heard some people say I’m not real,” said Kevin. “I think Donald Trump said I was fake news and there’s also some comedian guy Richy Sheehy who is claiming to be me online but they are telling lies.” Kevin said he was given an Everton jersey when he was five but hated the look of it and “loved Robbie Fowler” so opted for the Reds – and he thinks his team can recover without Barcelona’s new Brazilian magician.

“We will be fine without him,” said Kevin. “That’s how the song came about, because you realise that we don’t even need Coutinho when we’ve got Salah.”

So, can we expect more chants from the musical maestro soon?

“I’m always trying to think of songs for players and I love music from the 60s and 70s so maybe another absolute tune from that kinda time,” said Kevin. “I’d love to create one for Klopp as I love him.” If you’d like to see and hear more from County Cork’s musical comedian Richy Sheehy, you can follow him on Facebook and Twitter, or visit his website.

Press Association