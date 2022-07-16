WATCH: Gavin Bazunu makes incredible save on Southampton debut as fans hail new signing

Gavin Bazunu made a sensational, world class save inside the first 10 minutes of his debut for Southampton today.

The Ireland keeper played the first 45 minutes for the Saints against RB Leipzig with his rival for the number one jersey, Alex McCarthy, togging out the second period.

But it was Bazunu who made the Southampton fans stand up and take notice.

The former Shamrock Rovers man made a superb one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar from Dominik Szoboszlai’s rasping effort inside the first ten minutes and was calm and assured as the sides went into the break at 0-0.

The Saints were beaten 3-1 in the second half with Ireland’s Will Smallbone assisting for Southampton’s goal.

