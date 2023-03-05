WATCH: From Dublin to Singapore, Reiss Nelson’s strike, the Arsenal goal that could be felt globally

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Reiss Nelson of Arsenal celebrates at full time after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on March 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As Arsenal substitute Reiss Nelson collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, the clock showed this match was about to enter its eighth minute of added-on time.

After coming back from 2-0 down, this was the final throw of the dice for Mikel Arteta's title favourites on a day when that tag was tested to breaking point.

There couldn't have been more resting on the left-footed effort of Arsenal Academy graduate Nelson.

Sometimes fate plays a role in significant sporting moments and maybe it decided that one of Arsenal's own was cast for this moment of destiny as what happened next was comic book stuff.

As Nelson fizzed an unstoppable shot past Bournemouth keeper Neto, the roar that erupted around Emirates Stadium was different to anything this stadium had witnessed.

That reaction, though, reverberated around the global and one Twitter user has created a thread to collate all the reactions to the last-gasp winner in Singapore, Dublin, Nigeria, from the likes of Paul Merson and Ian Wright as well as the perspectives of those in the stadium, including players’ wives and the manager Arteta.

It really was a goal that could be felt around the globe, with the camera shaking as it tried to focus in on the Arsenal boss.

Let’s hope for Arsenal fans it still means as much at the end of the season.