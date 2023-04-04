| 9.8°C Dublin

WATCH: Evan Ferguson scores his fourth Premier League goal of season at Bournemouth

Brighton's Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match at Bournemouth Expand

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored his fourth goal of the season with a beautifully-taken backheel against Bournemouth this evening.

The 18-year-old was on hand in the 28th minute with a fine finish in the Seagulls' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The former Bohemians and St Kevin's youngster, who scored his first goal for Ireland during the recent international break, was rested by Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi for the return of Premier League action last week - a 3-3 draw with Brentford.

It seemed to have done the youngster no harm as he flicked home to open the scoring.

