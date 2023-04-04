WATCH: Evan Ferguson scores his fourth Premier League goal of season at Bournemouth

Brighton's Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match at Bournemouth

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored his fourth goal of the season with a beautifully-taken backheel against Bournemouth this evening.

The 18-year-old was on hand in the 28th minute with a fine finish in the Seagulls' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The former Bohemians and St Kevin's youngster, who scored his first goal for Ireland during the recent international break, was rested by Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi for the return of Premier League action last week - a 3-3 draw with Brentford.

It seemed to have done the youngster no harm as he flicked home to open the scoring.