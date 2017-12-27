WATCH: England fans confused, Ireland fans overjoyed following Kevin Kilbane's St Stephen's Day comment on Match Of The Day

Kilbane was alongside Danny Murphy and host Gary Lineker analysing Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester when he said: "It's a good St Stephen's Day for them actually."

Brilliant! @kdkilbane77 saying St Stephen's Day on MOTD last night makes every Irish person love him even more (if that's even possible!) https://t.co/IAPQftkvhV

Kevin Kilbane called it St Stephens Day on match of the day last night. Without doubt this is one greatest moments in the history of our proud country. 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

He’s only gone and done it. Boxing Day consigned to the history books @kdkilbane77 pic.twitter.com/XhLDj6JEyO

December 26 is, of course, known as Boxing Day in England and the traditional Boxing Day Premier League fixtures are an integral part of the football calendar.

Despite being born in England, Kilbane has always referred to himself as a proud Irishman and famously turned down the chance to play for England at underage level because it was "always his dream to play for Ireland".