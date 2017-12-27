Sport Premier League

Thursday 28 December 2017

WATCH: England fans confused, Ireland fans overjoyed following Kevin Kilbane's St Stephen's Day comment on Match Of The Day

Kevin Kilbane
Kevin Kilbane

Kevin Kilbane's legendary status among Irish fans has risen yet another notch following his appearance on Match Of The Day last night.

Kilbane was alongside Danny Murphy and host Gary Lineker analysing Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester when he said: "It's a good St Stephen's Day for them actually."

December 26 is, of course, known as Boxing Day in England and the traditional Boxing Day Premier League fixtures are an integral part of the football calendar.

Despite being born in England, Kilbane has always referred to himself as a proud Irishman and famously turned down the chance to play for England at underage level because it was "always his dream to play for Ireland".

And the 110-times capped Ireland winger has won another army of fans following his Stephen's Day comments.

