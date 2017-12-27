WATCH: England fans confused, Ireland fans overjoyed following Kevin Kilbane's St Stephen's Day comment on Match Of The Day
Kevin Kilbane's legendary status among Irish fans has risen yet another notch following his appearance on Match Of The Day last night.
Kilbane was alongside Danny Murphy and host Gary Lineker analysing Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester when he said: "It's a good St Stephen's Day for them actually."
He’s only gone and done it. Boxing Day consigned to the history books @kdkilbane77 pic.twitter.com/XhLDj6JEyO— Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) December 27, 2017
Kevin Kilbane called it St Stephens Day on match of the day last night. Without doubt this is one greatest moments in the history of our proud country. 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪— Paul O'Malley (@SaintPaulo) December 27, 2017
@kdkilbane77 has just had his Martin Luther King moment.👍 https://t.co/glhsS2ZB1g— Rob (@Ocean_handrail) December 27, 2017
Brilliant! @kdkilbane77 saying St Stephen's Day on MOTD last night makes every Irish person love him even more (if that's even possible!) https://t.co/IAPQftkvhV— BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) December 27, 2017
Legend Kevin pic.twitter.com/UnImbwNo6b— graham okeeffe (@Rickle_Pick86) December 27, 2017
Yeh boi @kdkilbane77 #StStephensDay https://t.co/qPkpcvWdCr— Missing The Ferry (@missingtheferry) December 27, 2017
What a legend @kdkilbane77 is! #ststephensday https://t.co/6oEjnVhTBY— Conor Farrell (@TheOrlandoCrux) December 27, 2017
December 26 is, of course, known as Boxing Day in England and the traditional Boxing Day Premier League fixtures are an integral part of the football calendar.
Despite being born in England, Kilbane has always referred to himself as a proud Irishman and famously turned down the chance to play for England at underage level because it was "always his dream to play for Ireland".
And the 110-times capped Ireland winger has won another army of fans following his Stephen's Day comments.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
- Pardew remains optimistic despite stalemate
- Hughes unhappy at penalty decision
- 'Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers,' bemoans Mourinho