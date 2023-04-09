WATCH: Can Jurgen Klopp survive as Liverpool manager?

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, reacts prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on April 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Can Jurgen Klopp survive as Liverpool manager?

It is a question that few expected we would be asking at this point in the Premier League season, but the man in the eye of the storm knows he is staying in the Anfield job purely on the back of his past glories after a truly disastrous season.

Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four are fading fast after losing to Manchester City and only drawing at Chelsea in the space of four days, leaving the club 10 points adrift of Champions League qualification with Premier League leaders Arsenal to visit today.

They have lost nine times in 28 matches – the joint-most of any of Klopp’s seasons at the club, discounting his first when he arrived in October and oversaw eight of their 10 losses in that campaign.

Klopp has argued the previous, unprecedented 63-game quadruple-chasing season and critical injuries at pivotal times have helped derail their progress and create a perfect storm, yet his injury problems have eased and results have refused to turn in his side’s favour.

“It is one of these moments where it is really not good – I am not native so I can’t explain it better in English,” he said.

“You get in this whirlwind and it sucks you in that direction and all of a sudden it’s like ‘Wow, where are we?’.

“(But) I am not a worse manager than last year, definitely not. It doesn’t mean the outcome is good enough, not at all. But I’m not worse.

“And the players are not worse players. They just play worse. That’s definitely the case.

“What I know is that we have to go through this. That’s it, that’s what I know, and then there will be a new start naturally because it’s a new season.

“But until then we have to go through this and that’s a super challenge, a massive challenge obviously in this (modern) world.

“Imagine if we lose the next 10 games and I would still sit here and say: ‘Next season we will turn it around,’ or whatever.

“It’s hard to believe that happening but here at Liverpool, theoretically, it could happen.

“If we really want to go through this we have to accept the things that happen afterwards.

“So the lower we finish this season on, the easier it will be to improve next year. Is it enough? I don’t know. But it is not about that in the moment.

“We can’t care about top six, top four, whatever. We have to care about the next game, win a game and another and another and we are capable of doing that.”

The gloom around Liverpool now is a million miles away from where they were this time last year.

Challenging on four fronts, Liverpool came closer than any side in English football history to completing a clean sweep of trophies.

They ended up as FA Cup and League Cup winners, but a near miss in the Premier League title race against Manchester City and defeat in last season's Champions League Final against Real Madrid were hammer blows to Klopp’s side.

Now, with the leaders who have served him so well for the last five years suffering a desperate slump in form, Liverpool suddenly look like a team in need of a major overhaul.

Is Klopp the man to carry out that surgery?

It is a question that does not have a definitive answer and with Champions League football likely to be off Liverpool's agenda next season, the coach who has brought so much joy to Liverpool finds himself fending off questions about his future.

“We have to change, we have to find a basis we can build on,” added Klopp.

"First step: intensity, desire, passion. That was good at Chelsea. The rest not so much.

“But it’s fine, let’s go from there. I cannot constantly ask for something I didn’t get.

“I am really calm in this moment, it might be a surprise but I am really calm. I see everything and I base my decisions on that and in the end we will see what the outcome is. I cannot do more.”