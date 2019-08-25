Brighton's Florin Andone was left in a state of bafflement before yesterday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being kicked by team-mate Bernardo.

Brighton's Florin Andone was left in a state of bafflement before yesterday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being kicked by team-mate Bernardo.

WATCH: Brighton striker Andone kicked by team-mate Bernard before clash with Southampton

A clearly-irked Andone was then sent-off only 30 minutes into the 2-0 defeat to the Saints at the Amex Stadium.

As Sky Sports previewed the afternoon's Premier League games, presenter Jeff Stelling was commenting as the cameras flashed to Brighton's home ground.

The video shows Bernardo lashing out at Andone, kicking him in the ankle, with both players remonstrating after the event.

Online Editors