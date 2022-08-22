Fans walk to the ground ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire dropped to the bench as Manchester United hosted bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Erik ten Hag made four changes from last weekend’s 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, with Luke Shaw and Fred also dropping out.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga came in, with Anthony Martial among the substitutes following injury.

Jurgen Klopp brought in Roberto Firmino for the suspended Darwin Nunez, while Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez replaced Fabinho and Nat Phillips.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"The performances haven't been good enough so he's made some big calls," Roy Keane said on Sky Sports.

"That's what a a manager's job is, particularly at a big club. Big players, the personality of Ronaldo, obviously that's a big problem going back to pre-season.

"Harry Maguire has not played well, defensively they've given up goals. But that's no surprise, you look at the spine of the team, United, not just the start of the season, but last year, have not been good enough so he's been forced into these changes."