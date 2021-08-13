| 17.8°C Dublin

Vincent Hogan’s Premier League preview: Fair play an illusion in football’s financial madhouse

Despite no match-day revenue for a year, the big spending continues

'Manchester City who won last year&rsquo;s Premier League by 12 points have paid a British transfer record fee of £100 million (€117m) for Jack Grealish, above, and are, reputedly, still willing to commit £130 million (€152m) for Harry Kane.' Expand

In Simon Kuper’s book The Football Men, you get a sense of the paternal role Pep Guardiola played through Lionel Messi’s development into the world’s best footballer.

Guardiola was coach of Barcelona’s second team when Messi graduated from the club’s famous Masia academy to first-team involvement with some of the game’s superstars.

And the Argentine fell particularly under the influence of Ronaldinho, a notorious night owl who began taking him out on the town.

