Vincent Hogan’s Premier League preview: Fair play an illusion in football’s financial madhouse

In Simon Kuper’s book The Football Men, you get a sense of the paternal role Pep Guardiola played through Lionel Messi’s development into the world’s best footballer.

Guardiola was coach of Barcelona’s second team when Messi graduated from the club’s famous Masia academy to first-team involvement with some of the game’s superstars.

And the Argentine fell particularly under the influence of Ronaldinho, a notorious night owl who began taking him out on the town.

Like Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona before him, Messi had arrived at Barca as football’s brightest young talent, a status invoking worship, yet guaranteeing nothing. In time, Maradona’s life was cursed by cocaine abuse while Ronaldinho developed chronic issues with alcohol.

One day, Guardiola called Messi aside.

“You’ve two options” he told him. “Either you keep on partying and you’ll be out of here in days, or you start eating properly, quit the alcohol, go to bed early and come to practice on time.

“Only then might you become the best in the world.”

Messi would, of course, subsequently be the star of Guardiola’s Barcelona, a team the great Italian coach, Arrigo Sacchi, called “the most beautiful footballing cause of recent years” as they surged to Champions League victories in ’09 and ’11.

If football was the Waltons, player and manager might now be sailing into the sunset together on some romantic crusade, perhaps at Dorados de Sinaloa, the Mexican club where Guardiola finished his playing career and, curiously, the late Maradona spent two Netflix-documented spells as manager.

But the game’s big storylines today get written by venture capitalists and, increasingly, oil-rich gulf states.

Messi and Guardiola are, accordingly, central characters today in state projects beginning to make last season’s Super League farrago resemble some spoiled humanitarian venture.

At least the idea of that league was to ring-fence wealth and opportunity for a dozen of Europe’s richest clubs.

Supporters of many of those clubs now engage in a kind of tepid windbaggery, fretting over UEFA’s palpably not-fit-for-purpose Financial Fair Play model as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United announce monumental signings despite enduring a full season without match-day revenue.

In other words, the ruthless, separatist mentality that drew such furious fan protest just three months ago survives. It’s just a smaller community now. And operating without a licence.

Messi going to Paris this week had a deadening quality for all bar PSG supporters.

It gives them an attack more surreal than anything Salvador Dali could paint, while the rest of football howls like dingos at the obscenity of it all, the naked vanity, the ludicrous piety of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressing gratitude to their ‘commercial partners’ for making it all possible.

Partners like Qatar Airways, Qatar National Bank, Visit Qatar.

This is a family purchase and that family gets what it wants, even if it’s a 34-year-old footballer who must be guaranteed €75 million over the next two years, one third of which is an immediate signing-on fee.

Extravagant?

Bear in mind PSG paid €222 million for Neymar while committing another €180 million for the signing of Mbappe in the same window four years ago.

UEFA’s investigation into whether those signings might be in breach of their FFP regulations collapsed in the face of evidence that they had in effect been funded by sponsorship deals with, em, the likes of Qatar Tourism Authority, Qatar National Bank and Qatari communications company, Oooredoo.

And, remember, Manchester City weren’t exactly cleared of those Der Spiegel accusations that their financial model was built on a ‘web of lies’ showing the club’s sponsorships to have been mostly paid by owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Their initial two-year ban from UEFA club competition in February of last year was lifted five months later only because City’s legal wizards proved that some of the allegations against them were “time-barred”. In other words, they were outside UEFA’s own five-year statute of limitations.

Smart lawyers keep the carousel turning then.

And so PSG, who have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles, add Messi to an already jewelled attack of Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria; City who won last year’s Premier League by 12 points pay a British transfer record fee of £100 million (€117m) for Jack Grealish and are, reputedly, still willing to commit £130 million (€152m) for Harry Kane; Chelsea who’ve just won the Champions League re-sign Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5 million (€115m).

Thus Manchester United, in debt to the tune of £455.5 million under the Glazers’ ownership, sign Jadon Sancho for £73 million and are closing on a £41 million deal for Raphael Varane.

Just look at the Barcelona that Messi now leaves behind. A club so synonymous with beautiful football, but now trying to push through pay-cuts (Messi was agreeable to 50pc, yet they still couldn’t afford to keep him) and looking to offload a small multiple of players.

New signings, Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, must feel as if they’ve stepped into a lunatic asylum, Barcelona thus far unable to even register them with La Liga until space is found on the wage bill.

It isn’t Covid that brought this on Barca incidentally. They were already £1 billion in debt by the time the pandemic found traction. Their sin was to keep spending for tomorrow, not next year or five or ten years from now. They didn’t invest. They panic-bought. They went blind.

And so Messi, so small and frail when he moved from his home in Rosario at just 13 that he needed Barca to pay for monthly hormone injections; who then became this living god at the club with 672 goals and 306 assists to his name, is left heartbroken by how it had to end.

Kuper describes him beautifully in his book. “A man with nothing to say, he lacks Maradona’s wild poetry,” he wrote in 2010. “Messi may not have all Maradona’s good qualities, but he lacks the bad ones.”

But if Barca could not keep Messi, what club can honestly claim an intimate connection with its stars?

Such a connection might have been the illusion when Kane signed a six-year deal at Tottenham in 2018, but that simply gave his employers a forbidding level of control over their most valuable single asset. Kane’s side claim a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place to allow him go for the right offer and it’s believed Daniel Levy will accede to any bid of £150 million or higher.

Either way, there will be little gentlemanly about how this is eventually resolved.

Kane craves Champions League football, not a date against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference. And so this model pro, this boyhood Spurs fan who grew up 15 minutes from White Hart Lane, is now sufficiently desperate to leave that he initially refused to return to pre-season training.

Success is a closed shop today and even Spurs – part of the proposed Super League dozen and housed in Europe’s most spectacular stadium – find themselves firmly outside the window looking in.

Because this is PSG’s world, City’s world, a world of oil, enormous wealth and – given Al-Khelaifi’s performance at the dais this week – straight-faced comedy. A world, above all, of broad disdain for the very concept of football being answerable to even the most basic of business rules.

The irony is that Financial Fair Play became a thing at pretty much the same time PSG was being bought by the Qatar Investment Authority.

Looks like they knew their market.