Vieira’s subs turn tide to earn Palace a point

What a humdinger, proof that entertainment can be derived as much from error and slapstick defending as it can from skill and tactical cunning.

Coming from two goals behind, an effervescent Palace fought back to send their supporters home giddy with delight. And they did it thanks to strikes from their substitutes: this was a fine illustration of the influence a manager’s decisions can bring.

“All the credit is to the players,” said Palace manager Patrick Vieira of his intervention. “They were ready to come on and bring the kind of energy we needed. I was really pleased with the support they gave to the team.”

Even as he wore down his fingernails watching the diminishing effort to hold on, Brendan Rodgers, on the other hand, remains alarmed about his side’s continuing vulnerability.

“Most of my time here I’d have felt comfortable with a 2-0 lead, but today I never overly did,” said Leicester’s manager. “We’re still searching for the stability, when we’re defending, we need if we are going to go on and win.”

His side continue to suffer without the injured Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans.

And the lack of confidence that comes from losing their defensive cohesion was evident in the early stages of the game here in the frequency with which they lost possession. Hamza Choudhury alone passed directly into touch four times in the first half-hour, more than Andres Iniesta managed in an entire career. Plus Palace had recognised that Jannik Vestergaard, Rodgers’s stand-in centre back, is no Fofana.

Vieira told his team to apply constant pressure on him. And Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha were immediately on his case, pressing him constantly in the early stages in the hope of forcing errors.

The irony was, it was his fellow Dane, Joachim Andersen, who was caught out by such a tactic. The Palace centre-back haplessly failed to control a pass from Joel Ward; Kelechi Iheanacho pounced and strode forward before beating Vicente Guaita.

Six minutes later Jamie Vardy added a second. Conor Gallagher never stopped running, Zaha fired over, Edouard hit the bar. On the touchline Vieira then decided to send on his cavalry. Reward came when Tyrick Mitchell crossed and the sub Michael Olise scored with a crisp volley.

Palace pressed and pushed. The outcome seemed inevitable. And when a scramble followed Olise’s cross, Jeffrey Schlupp, Vieira’s second substitution, stepped through the pile-up to head home against his former club with his first touch of the ball. Cue delirium.

