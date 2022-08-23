Victory a bright spot but no disguising United fans’ anger

The Munich tunnel choked with plumes of thick green and yellow smoke. The entrances to the directors’ box, executive suites and media box were sealed off with steel shutters and guarded by burly stewards .

Outside the east stand, a stone’s throw from the Old Trafford megastore, riot police formed a huge cordon. Their mission was two-fold: to hold back thousands of Manchester United fans working through their catalogue of anti-Glazer chants at the same time as providing a protective shield for the Liverpool fans running a gauntlet of hate as they dodged an array of missiles thrown in their direction.

For all the antipathy shown to Liverpool supporters, though, the main hostilities were reserved for the club’s reviled owners.

While many fans opted to set up camp in the shadow of the Holy Trinity statue of Best, Law and Charlton and were still unmoved by the half-time whistle, thousands of others opted to march in unison around Old Trafford, mostly amid a barrage of sinister chants directed at United’s co-owner Joel Glazer and his late father, Malcolm. All told, there must have been at least 10,000 fans demonstrating. Welcome to Manchester United, 2022: a tinderbox that feels like it could explode at any moment.

Indeed, if the club had hoped the decision to parade their new £70million signing Casemiro before kick-off would quell some of the unrest, they had underestimated the depth of feeling against the Glazers, his introduction coming amid loud applause and relentless cries of “We Want Glazer Out”.

Read More

In truth, the fans were not the only ones making a defiant stand last night.

Erik ten Hag made one himself by dropping both his captain, Harry Maguire, and star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the wake of their humiliation at Brentford and then watched his players follow his lead with a performance as far removed from that 4-0 debacle as was possible to imagine.

Marcus Rashford looked reborn up front. Jadon Sancho scored. Anthony Elanga grabbed the opportunity afforded him. Anthony Martial’s introduction at half-time gave United’s attack fresh impetus and the Frenchman did superbly to tee up the second goal for Rashford.

This was more like the Bruno Fernandes from his first 18 months at the club. Christian Eriksen put his Brentford nightmare behind him to pull the midfield strings. Tyrell Malacia coped well with Mohamed Salah, United’s tormenter in the 5-0 hammering here last season, and then there was the snarling, merciless figure of Lisandro Martinez alongside Raphael Varane in the heart of the defence. United fans have been desperate to see some fight from these players.

With the old enemy in town and emotions running high, Old Trafford was electric. Whether that stays the case over the coming weeks and months remains to be seen, but there are few signs of United’s army of protestors going away.

Hundreds of fans had congregated at the Tollgate pub in the hours before kick-off in preparation for the latest protest march against the owners. At one stage, a coach with blacked-out windows was pelted with beer cans by fans who had wrongly mistaken it for a bus full of Liverpool supporters when it was actually carrying a group of petrified young United fans.

In another instance, a metal fence outside the Tollgate was pulled down by supporters before security quickly stopped more fans charging in.

Neither the police nor United’s security staff were taking any chances as they awaited the arrival of thousands of marking fans but, in the main, most were there to protest peacefully.

Gary Shuttleworth (58), who lives in Wigan, hopes the latest movement against the owners finally brings about the change fans crave. Speaking outside the Tollgate, Shuttleworth said: “For the first time in my life it’s not the result that’s important, it’s the protest,” he said. “I hope the message finally gets through. Casemiro signing? That is just a smokescreen. There is not one lad or girl in here that is going to believe that because we have suddenly signed Casemiro and are looking at Antony, Gakpo, that won’t appease us. It won’t work. It’s too little, too late. The signings aren’t going to make the protests drop off.”