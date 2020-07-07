Vardy rescues valuable point for Leicester against 10-man Arsenal

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring the equaliser in the Premier League draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Reuters

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy pounced to score a crucial late equaliser as they hit back against Arsenal to draw 1-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday after the London side's substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off late on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 20th league goal of the season looked like handing the hosts a fourth successive win to maintain their late push for a top-four finish.

Visiting keeper Kasper Schmeichel made several fine saves to keep Leicester in the game after Aubameyang's 21st-minute goal, but the visitors came back strongly in the second half.

Arsenal had Nketiah sent off in the 75th minute for a reckless tackle on James Justin - a decision made after referee Chris Kavanagh viewed a pitch-side monitor.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores his sides equalising goal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Leicester then levelled in the 84th minute as Vardy tapped home at the far post after a low cross from Demarai Gray.

Vardy had an anxious wait as the decision was checked by VAR for a possible offside but the goal stood and the Foxes returned home with a point that took them four points above fifth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Leicester, who have won only two of their last 10 league games, earlier slipped to fourth after Chelsea's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal are seventh, nine points off the top four.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's opening goal against Leicester

