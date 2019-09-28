VAR saves West Ham and Burnley from defeats

Seventh-placed Bournemouth are on 11 points after a 2-2 draw with visitors West Ham United, who are third on 12, in a game featuring two VAR interventions involving Nathan Ake.

First VAR overturned the referee's decision to disallow Josh King's equaliser for an Ake offside but the Dutchman then found himself on the wrong side of the technology when it later ruled out his strike which would have put Bournemouth 3-1 ahead.

VAR also cancelled out John McGinn's effort for Aston Villa against Burnley but the Scot still managed to score in a thrilling 2-2 draw where goals from Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood allowed the visitors to twice come from behind.

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend struck either side of halftime for a deserved 2-0 home win over promoted Norwich City at Selhurst Park.

