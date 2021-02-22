Unlike Mourinho, Moyes proving that he can evolve

There’s no more heartening Premier League story than the fantabulous redemption of one David Moyes.

When, after his Old Trafford failure, he followed disastrous spells at Real Sociedad and Sunderland with two floundering stints at West Ham, it looked like Moyes had permanently mislaid his mojo somewhere in Manchester.

A manager who’d seemed the epitome of calm efficiency at Goodison Park wore a somewhat bewildered air and must have been close to being shown the road out of East London last season.

Such a stark reversal of fortune made it easy to forget how impressive Moyes’ decade at Everton had been with three Manager of the Year awards, eight top-eight finishes on limited resources and an unlikely Champions League qualification in 2004-’05. There were few better bosses than Moyes in his heyday.

Now the winter of his discontent is being made glorious summer by an attempt for a Champions League slot which could make even his Everton heroics pale into insignificance. The Hammers 2-1 win over Spurs puts them in fourth place, a position which if maintained would be their best in 35 years.

The odds are against West Ham sticking the pace. Moyes doesn’t possess the quality of players available to his rivals as was illustrated when Liverpool outclassed his side just three weeks ago.

Yet that 3-1 reverse is West Ham’s only loss in their last 11 league matches. They’ve shown you can get a long way on the kind of old-fashioned guts and determination Moyes once instilled in his Everton sides. These qualities are now epitomised by the mighty Czech pair of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Soucek and Coufal might sound like an Eastern Bloc cartoon series shown by RTÉ in the seventies but they could become the most popular Czech arrivals in London since the country’s pilots helped the RAF win the Battle of Britain.

There’s a folk hero cut to the jib of these lads, summed up by the 16th-minute incident when Soucek, pouring blood after a clash of heads, sprang immediately back to his feet to help defend after a corner. After the stitches were in, there wasn’t a loss on him.

The big midfielder’s competitive spirit had been in evidence as early as the sixth minute when he swatted Sergio Reguilon aside before Jarrod Bowen crossed for Michail Antonio to put the home team ahead.

Coufal is a similarly tough customer and there was little doubt he’d play on even after ’keeper Lukasz Fabianski hurtled into him at top speed in the 82nd minute.

The value of the right-back’s continued presence became obvious as he fought a one-man resistance campaign when Spurs laid siege to the Hammers goal in injury-time. In the second added minute he intercepted a dangerous Dele Alli ball in the box and cleared before enjoying a bit of luck when another clearance came off Son Heung-Min and struck the post.

In the third minute Coufal got his head to another cross before stepping smartly forward to cut out an Alli flick and thump the ball downfield. Two minutes later, Soucek helped out by bringing a weaving Lucas Moura run to an end and winning a free-kick. When his compatriot got to a probing ball from Matt Doherty ahead of Son and headed it back to his ’keeper, it seemed a fitting final play of the day.

While Soucek has been grabbing the headlines of late, Coufal’s rise is even more remarkable. This time three years ago he was appearing in front of less than 5,000 fans for Slovan Liberec in the Czech First League. Last October West Ham signed him from Slavia Prague for £5.4million or roughly 1/16th of a Harry Maguire.

The man from Ostrava has been a key figure as West Ham have conceded fewer goals than Manchester United or Liverpool. Coufal may be the best right-back Moyes has dealt with since presiding over the rise of Séamus Coleman in his final years at Goodison.

Teams cannot challenge for Champions League spots on spirit alone and the arrival of Jesse Lingard, whose stunning second goal proved to be the match-winner, represents a significant injection of quality.

When the winger scored 13 goals for Manchester United before enjoying a good World Cup with England in 2018 he looked on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Instead over the past couple of seasons Lingard has seemed like a classic example of a player so pleased to be at a big club he forgets what brought him there.

After losing his place with both United and England, he appeared in danger of drifting into irrelevance. But since joining the Hammers on loan just three weeks ago, Lingard has hit three goals in four games and looked entirely renewed. Two men who suffered an Old Trafford nightmare are helping each other recover from it.

A third seems embroiled in an entirely new nightmare. Even the things that go right for Spurs at the moment reflect badly on Jose Mourinho. On Thursday, there was Doherty being named in UEFA’s Europa League team of the week. Yesterday another out-of-favour star Gareth Bale played well enough when introduced in the second half to make his continued marginalisation by the manager seem utterly perverse.

And when Spurs, having no option at 2-0 down, finally threw caution to the wind their attacking flair brought The Cautious One’s usual safety first approach into disrepute. They won’t miss him when they finally get rid of him.

West Ham on the other hand play with a gusto which means no team is more fun to watch at the moment. Anyone can fall in love with these East Enders.