United owners issued Friday ultimatum by ‘ignored’ fans

Manchester United fans have threatened further protests unless the Glazer family respond by Friday to an ultimatum demanding key changes in how the club is run.

In the fallout from Old Trafford being stormed and the postponement of Sunday’s fixture with Liverpool, supporters say the only way to move forward is for the American owners to engage with the fanbase to prevent demonstrations becoming “a regular event”.

It was also revealed that a policeman suffered “life-changing” eye injuries during the clashes with demonstrators outside the stadium and one arrest was made. The Football Association have confirmed an inquiry into the security breaches and could issue United with a huge fine.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) have issued an open letter to Joel Glazer, which includes a four-point plan which they want a reply to by Friday.

“Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event,” read the letter.

“We don’t want to spend our days off work protesting outside our football ground. But what happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.”

Their demands include a Government review of football to “rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters”, independent directors on United’s board, the Glazers reducing their shareholding to a minority, and consultation with season-ticket holders over club changes.

“This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it,” concluded the letter after asking for a response.

United fans have been mobilised by the club’s bungled attempt to join the breakaway European Super League, which was pursued without the consultation of supporters.

The postponement of the Liverpool fixture has caused immediate problems of when to rearrange the game with the fellow ESL rebels. The early suggestions are that it could be played on May 16, with Jurgen Klopp’s team playing against West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week rather than on FA Cup final weekend.

United face an FA inquiry into the security breach and possible punishments can include a points deduction or playing games next season behind closed doors, although the precedent in cases suggest a fine is likely.

The Greater Manchester Police Federation (GMPF) announced that an officer injured on Sunday suffered "life- changing" eye injuries following a slash wound to the face. GMPF chairman Stu Berry, which represents the force's officers, revealed the injured officer was a police constable with around 20 years' service.

The Greater Manchester Police revealed six officers suffered injuries, which also included a fractured eye socket and another being “dragged and kicked”, according to a spokesperson.

They confirmed a 28-year old man has been arrested and “evidence is being urgently reviewed to identify both the organisers of this protest and those responsible for the officer assaults”.

