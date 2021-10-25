| 9.5°C Dublin

United need to find a new boss who their star players will actually respect

Eamonn Sweeney

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mason Greenwood. Photo: Michael Regan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Manchester United’s players gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a resounding vote of no confidence at Old Trafford yesterday.

Even if the board don’t immediately follow suit, the jig is up. There’s no coming back from this one. The Norwegian is a dead manager walking.

If the owners let him continue they should be charged with gross misconduct in charge of a football club. This performance stunk to high heaven. You could practically see the team rotting on the field.

