United close in on €90m deal for Dortmund winger Sancho

Manchester United are closing in on deal with Borussia Dortmund for England forward Jadon Sancho that could be worth at least €90 million deal.

United have been in advanced negotiations with their German counterparts in recent days and an agreement is now edging nearer to being reached.

Dortmund were initially demanding €100m for Sancho, a fee United were unprepared to meet, and have since being holding out for €95m.

After an initial offer of €78m was rejected by Dortmund, United returned to the table this week with an improved bid worth €85m.

It is thought that United have since raised their offer to €90m, even if there has been no clarity at this stage over the exact breakdown of the proposed fee as discussions continue.

A €90m fee would make Sancho the third most expensive recruit in United’s history after Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.

United have been sensitive to the considerations of England and it seems unlikely that any transfer would be formally concluded until after the European Championships.

In addition to not wanting to disrupt England’s preparations – Gareth Southgate’s side face Germany at Wembley on Tuesday – there are protocols around Covid-19 bubbles to factor in, which can have a knock on effect on medicals. © Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021

