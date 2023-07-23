Uncertainty grows over Glazer’s appetite to sell Manchester United

Avram Glazer swept by Manchester United’s training base in New Jersey to see manager Erik ten Hag and the players as uncertainty continues to surround the ownership of the club.

The United co-chairman and his wife Jill visited Pingry School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where United trained ahead of their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Metlife Stadium on Saturday night.

Avram Glazer also attended the game at the New Jersey stadium, and was met outside the ground by fans shouting ‘sell the club’.

Ten Hag shook hands with Glazer before taking training. Glazer, who lives in Tampa Bay, Florida, watched the session from the sidelines and also met with players and staff – although there are not thought to have been any significant sit-down meetings.

His visit follows appearances at Wembley to watch the League and FA Cup finals as well as the women’s FA Cup final as doubts continue to grow about Avram and fellow co-chairman Joel Glazer’s willingness to sell the club.

It is eight months since United announced a “strategic review” of the club in which the Glazers admitted they could sell up.

But Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Hamad bin Al Thani, the two main bidders for United, are still awaiting a decision from the Glazers.

The lack of dialogue from the Glazers, even to confirm the process is still ongoing, has been a source of increasing mystification for those both inside and outside the club.

The Glazers’ radio silence has only added to the doubts of those involved in the process about their intention to sell. Avram and Joel have always been the most invested of the six siblings in United and talk of a split among the family about what happens to the club refuse to go away.

While it is thought Avram and Joel would both like to stay, their siblings Edward, Bryan, Kevin and Darcie want to cash in their shares.

United have signed goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount for £99m (€114m) this summer and hope to add a striker, but Ten Hag admitted he wants to speak with the Glazers during the club’s tour of the US to learn more about the takeover situation.

“I’m more often in contact with them so this is a good opportunity to share ideas and we can talk informally,” Ten Hag said.. “It is obvious I can give advice and recommendations but the decision is on the club.”