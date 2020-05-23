Two more members of Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus

Two more people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for Covid-19

Two individuals connected to two unnamed Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

The Covid-19 tests were conducted over the last few days on 996 players and staff from the 20 clubs and the two people who received positive results will now isolate for seven days.

The second round of testing shows a drop in positive tests from the first, where six people were shown to have the virus, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley coach Ian Woan.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

The statement added: "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The six people who tested positive in the first round of testing were not tested this time due to being in self-isolation, while the capacity of testing at each club has increased from 40 to 50.

Online Editors