Tuchel’s ‘aggressive’ plan for Real hints at starting role for Werner over Havertz

It felt entirely in keeping with Timo Werner’s strange campaign that he followed up his first goal since February with one of the worst misses of the season. Just when you thought he might have finally put those scoring troubles behind him, he lurched back into a state of baffling wastefulness.

As Werner somehow scuffed wide from six yards at the London Stadium, in Chelsea’s potentially crucial win over West Ham United, the cameras cut to Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines. His face was one of pure disbelief, his eyes widening in almost slapstick horror.

The Chelsea head coach was full of praise for his striker after the game, urging Werner to “catch the moment” and keep scoring after ending his drought, but he must surely still be wondering whether the German can be relied upon in the biggest matches and moments.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, Tuchel seemingly has to decide between Werner and Kai Havertz when he selects his team. The two Germans were the highest-profile signings of Chelsea’s summer, and they clearly represent the future of the club, yet right now there seems to be only space for one of them in Tuchel’s attack.

Since Tuchel took over in January, Werner and Havertz have started only three games together. Havertz has led the line in three of the past five matches, with Werner the main striker in the other two. Havertz is the more cultured option, dropping deeper and knitting together the play, while Werner is more likely to dart in behind.

Which player makes the most sense for a match against a team of Real’s calibre? Perhaps Tuchel gave a clue when he spoke on Saturday about the sort of performance he wants his players to produce.

“I hope we can play adventurous football and we can play aggressive and intensive football,” he said. “We will fight them hard.”

Werner, with his breathless sprints and ability to turn the opposing defence, seems the more “intensive” and “aggressive” option. Chelsea certainly tend to be a more offensive side when he plays and Havertz does not. Under Tuchel, Werner has started 10 matches without Havertz and Chelsea have won eight of those, scoring 14 goals as a team. By contrast, they have won only one of the five matches when Havertz starts without Werner in the team, scoring only four goals.

Across the season as a whole, Werner has contributed 11 goals and nine assists. Havertz has provided six goals and six assists. Under Tuchel, Werner has taken more shots, scored more goals and created more chances than Havertz. If Chelsea want to attack Real, to go for the jugular in Madrid, then Werner seems the obvious choice.

Was it telling that Tuchel praised Werner’s all-round game against West Ham, as well as the 25-year-old’s winning goal? “He was very good with distributing the ball, dropping from the No 9 position and keeping the ball,” Tuchel said. “He had good timing with his deep runs behind the line, and was involved in many chances and half-chances.”

If it were not for the pandemic, Havertz might well have been preparing to play against Chelsea this week. The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital before Chelsea swooped last summer, paying an initial fee of £62 million to Bayer Leverkusen.

No one can claim this has been the debut season he was hoping for. Coronavirus hit him hard at the end of last year and it has been a challenging time to adapt to a new league. The fact he has started seven of the past 11 matches in all competitions is a promising sign, though, and it would be no surprise to see him again tomorrow after he was rested for the trip to West Ham.

Tuchel might yet select both, of course, even if he has tended to avoid doing so since his arrival in England. Both Havertz and Werner started against Atletico Madrid last month, when Chelsea won 2-0, although Mason Mount (comfortably their best player at the moment) was suspended on that occasion.

Whoever plays, Tuchel expects his team to be buoyant after their win on Saturday, which strengthened their hold on fourth place in the Premier League. “We will surely arrive with inner belief,” Tuchel said. His choice of forwards could shape how “aggressively” his side approach this first leg, and potentially define the outcome of the tie.

