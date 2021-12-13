Tuchel must avoid same bleak spell that sealed Lampard fate

A year ago, immediately after Chelsea had beaten Leeds United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to temporarily go top of the table, manager Frank Lampard was asked if the club’s fans should start believing that a first Premier League title since 2016-’17 might be a real possibility.

“There is nothing wrong with the fans thinking that,” he replied. “But it’s a long season and we have to show how consistent we can be.”

By the end of January, Lampard was out of a job, the club having won only one of their next seven games and hopes of domestic silverware disappearing.

Thomas Tuchel will hope the similarities between his side’s pre-Christmas home victory over Leeds and his predecessor’s stretch no further than three points.

The manager admitted his side were “lucky” to win 3-2 on Saturday courtesy of Jorginho’s 94th-minute penalty – his second in a match that featured three spot-kicks – but he knows fortune alone will not be enough to sustain a title charge over a testing period that looks destined to determine the club’s season.

A pre-Christmas schedule that appears to offer few obvious dangers gives way to a January programme in which Chelsea face Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham in succession. Their involvement in the Club World Cup means they will then not play a league fixture between January 23 and February 19, raising the prospect of returning from the United Arab Emirates with games in hand but many points behind their title rivals.

Whether Chelsea should even be in the hunt for the Premier League title is another matter. Prior to the season, Tuchel insisted the answer was no, saying: “I see us as the No 4 . . . in the role of the hunters.”

Before Saturday’s win he again questioned the club’s capacity to challenge for the title, answering: “I don’t know. We just have to go back to our highest level. Then we can produce consistent results.”

There is no doubting the drop in performances over recent weeks, which included a defeat by West Ham that cost them their position at the summit, draws against Zenit St Petersburg and Manchester United, and a fortunate win over Watford.

This feisty victory, which came through Jorginho’s penalties and a Mason Mount goal, was built on grit rather than quality, and was a cruel blow for Leeds, who appeared to have taken a point after Raphinha’s penalty and Joe Gelhardt’s first senior goal with his first touch of the ball.

It did little to assuage fears that have started to creep in at Chelsea. Of primary concern is their defensive frailties that mean they have conceded eight goals in their past three games – letting leads slip five times in the process.

Much of that can be attributed to the absences through injury and illness respectively of N’Golo Kante, in particular, and Mateo Kovacic.

Reece James’ experimental central midfield role in Chelsea’s 3-3 draw at Zenit last week was broadly deemed not to have been a success, and the wing-back was restored to his usual position against Leeds, although it was notable how much licence he was given to roam, spending more time in the middle of the pitch than on the flank.

Employed alongside the largely impactless Ruben Loftus-Cheek, it again fell to Jorginho to ignore back and hip pain by marshalling the central midfield battle and earning the plaudits of his manager.

“Jorgi is super important, and he has sacrificed himself for us in recent weeks,” Tuchel said. “He played through to the Champions League final for us, then in the Euros for Italy and World Cup qualifiers. He had no pre-season. It was not demanding just physically but mentally, too. He is not fully fit, but is aware we miss Kova and N’Golo.”

Kante and Kovacic are expected to return to training in the coming days, while Romelu Lukaku still awaits his first start since mid-October after overcoming injury. Tuchel will just hope an early-December victory over Leeds is not the poisoned chalice that ended in the last manager losing his job.

