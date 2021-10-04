Tuchel has a lot to ponder after giving young guns chance against Saints

Thomas Tuchel is not afraid to make bold calls. Half-time substitutions worked in the wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham, but failed as Chelsea lost to Manchester City and Juventus in the past week. On Saturday, he made his big changes before kick-off, recalling a clutch of young English players, as big-name signings Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Saul Niguez watched on.

Trevoh Chalobah

A surprise inclusion in the opening games of the season, Chalobah had not started a league game since the victory over Aston Villa three weeks ago but made a quick impact with the opening goal, a diving header following a corner in the ninth minute. Playing on the right of a back three, the versatile 22-year-old academy graduate was confident in defence and looked strong going forward.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

It is surely make-or-break time for the midfielder, 25. He had not started a league game for the club in more than a year, having spent most of last season on loan at Fulham. One towering leap and flicked header set up Chalobah’s early goal, and he flashed a fierce volley wide. But too often his final pass went astray.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Also making his first league start for three weeks, the 20-year-old winger was back in more familiar territory, playing on the left of a forward three, with the brief of delivering crosses for Romelu Lukaku. He went close to scoring in the first half but faded and was replaced by Mason Mount in the 66th minute.

Timo Werner

Finally scored his first league goal of the season, after having a header ruled out in the first half, the 16th effort he has had disallowed since joining Chelsea last summer. He finally got the reward for his persistence by running onto Cesar Azpilicueta’s cutback to score in the 84th minute.

Ben Chilwell

Tuchel said Chilwell had been affected by being an unused squad member during England’s Euro 2020 campaign, and started the season replaced by Marcos Alonso at left wing-back. Saturday was his first league start and he had mixed fortunes, conceding a penalty but scoring late on. He said: “I had a few chances to score, but then gave the penalty away. Thankfully, we bounced back to win and I was delighted to score.”

