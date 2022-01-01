Tuchel anger at ‘unhelpful’ Lukaku row

Thomas Tuchel has words with Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton during the week. Photo: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has no intention of trying to quit Chelsea but faces an awkward meeting with head coach Thomas Tuchel, who has reacted angrily to the striker’s claims that he is unhappy with how he is being used at Chelsea.

Sources close to Lukaku insisted there was “zero chance” of him leaving Stamford Bridge in this transfer window, despite the emergence of an interview on Thursday in which the Belgian said Tuchel had “chosen to play with another system”.

Chelsea were shocked by the emergence of the interview with Sky Sports Italia, which could land Lukaku a fine, but ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Liverpool, Tuchel insisted any problem was the striker’s and not his own.

“If you put a little bit of work in, into our systems, you will not find a lot of system changes, if any. So, end of discussion,” Tuchel said. “I will not enter in finding reasons now to understand the interview. I don’t want to because I don’t have to. I don’t go now into [old] chats and think, ‘Did he mean it the other way?’ We have zero problem and, OK, he gave an interview so maybe he has a problem so he needs to speak up. I don’t have one.”

Sky released more of its interview with Lukaku yesterday, including the striker confirming that Manchester City had attempted to sign him in 2020. Lukaku also said he hoped to return to Inter while he was still an elite player.

“If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted, we would not be doing this interview here from London, but quietly from Milan,” he added. His intention in agreeing to the interview was to try to repair his relationship with Inter Milan supporters, who were upset with his £97.5 million (€115m) move to Chelsea in the summer. But the idea has backfired spectacularly and Tuchel did not rule out Lukaku facing a club fine.

“We will do it [talk] behind closed doors, openly, like I think the relationship is and has always been, so no further comments in public on that,” Tuchel said. Asked how to get the best out of Lukaku, Tuchel added: “Training, training, playing. Training, playing, training, sleeping, eating good, training, playing, sleeping, eating good, drink a lot of water, sleep, train and don’t give interviews. The thing with Romelu, I don’t think anyone in this building is aware that he’s unhappy.”

On the impact of Lukaku’s interview, at a time when Chelsea have fallen eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, Tuchel said: “I don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need. We need a calm environment and focus, and it does not help.”

Tuchel also insisted that Lukaku (28) had not approached him about feeling any dissatisfaction.

“This is absolutely a super-normal chat,” Tuchel said. “But we have a discussion now where it seems that we benched him because other players suited our style of playing better.

“Romelu played when he came, then he got injured, then he caught Covid and when he came back from Covid, he played with no training in Aston Villa and with further no training [before Brighton].

“That’s why I’m surprised. I don’t need to understand why he did it.”

Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea had looked into trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon to provide cover for the injured Ben Chilwell and that right wing-back Reece James had suffered a hamstring tear that was expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks. Thiago Silva has returned to training.

