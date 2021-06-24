'Try to keep pushing Alisson' - Caoimhin Kelleher signs new five-year deal to remain at Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool, reflecting his secure place in the club's long term plans.

It was expected that the Corkman would sign a long-term deal this summer and confirmation emerged earlier today with the 22-year-old viewed as the first choice back-up to Alisson Becker, although Adrian has also extended his deal.

Kelleher made five appearances for Liverpool last term, and was entrusted with responsibility for important Champions League and Premier League matches when Alisson was absent.

Injury did curtail his presence in the final months of the season and also cost him the chance to play for Ireland in March's World Cup qualifiers.

However, he did get to make his debut off the bench in the friendly with Hungary earlier this month.

He's in competition with Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu, who is set to go out on loan again in League One but the indications from Liverpool are that Kelleher will be staying put as he is needed by Jurgen Klopp.

"I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done," Kelleher told the Liverpool website.

"For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a fw more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really."

"It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.

"It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens."