Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita set for Liverpool return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita back for Sunday’s visit of Wolves.

The England right-back has missed four matches with a calf strain, while midfielder Keita has been out for three games with a hamstring problem but both have returned to training.

“Trent and Naby will make their first steps in team training today,” Klopp said.

“There’s a chance that Naby and Trent could be in the squad I would say, whether they can start or play 90 minutes I do not know.

“There are some niggles from after the game against Ajax and we have to see how they respond as they didn’t do a lot apart from treatment.

“Apart from Naby and Trent no-one is coming back.”

Klopp also had some good news on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has not played since a knee injury in pre-season.

Read More

“He does the warming-up with the team now, some ball work, and we will develop that over the coming days and weeks and we will see what moment it makes sense to throw him in. He’s not far away,” he added.

PA Media