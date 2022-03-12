Trendsetter Joelinton the symbol of Newcastle’s new era

Of all the symbols for the great Newcastle United renaissance – and there are plenty of them – none are perhaps quite as striking as the sight of a group of young fans in West Ham’s away end, all clad in Hawaiian shirts bearing the beaming face of Joelinton.

This, after all, is a man who had spent most of his Tyneside career serving as a rather less desirable emblem – that of Newcastle’s muddled, misguided management at the fag-end of the Mike Ashley era. He was the £40 million striker who could not score, the once bright young thing of Brazilian football who could hardly put one foot in front of the other.

Now he is beloved enough to become Newcastle’s biggest fashion icon since Ant and Dec turned baseball caps and bomber jackets into must-have accessories

“Eddie jokes a lot and said that I have a ‘unique dress sense,’ but you can see that other people like my style – my shirts are trending,” he chuckles. “I wasn’t expecting this, so it’s nice to have supporters that do this kind of stuff. It makes you feel loved.”

Joelinton’s popularity does not stop with garish menswear. His departures from training are regularly delayed by autograph-hunters demanding his signature. Fans have even crafted a song in his honour, to the tune of Oasis’ She’s Electric, although the niceties are rather lost on the man himself.

“To be honest, I don’t even know this band,” Joelinton smiles. “I prefer Brazilian music. But I can’t thank the fans enough for doing this. It’s very motivating when I hear them singing. I couldn’t be happier right now.”

Neither could Newcastle. The Saudi revolution may have started slowly, but a spectacular run of results – nine league games unbeaten, including six wins – has turned their gaze upwards. They are 10 points clear of the bottom three ahead of the trip to Chelsea, whose off-field chaos may make them ripe for an upset.

Joelinton, who missed the trip to St Mary’s with a minor injury but is likely to be involved at Stamford Bridge, acknowledges that he and the team are “going through a superb moment”. And that is thanks, in no small part, to the 25-year-old’s redeployment from centre-forward to deep-lying midfielder, surely one of the great tactical ‘Eureka’ moments of recent seasons.

Joelinton admits that the misery of his first two seasons at St James’ Park made him consider his future, but a move is no longer on the agenda.

“I thought about leaving a few times. When you find yourself in a bad moment, you think about that, but I have never had anything concrete,” he says. “But I’m happy I didn’t go anywhere and now I hope to continue here for many years to come.”

