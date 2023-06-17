Transfer targets for every Premier League club – Liverpool’s must-add midfielder and Haaland 2.0 to United

Arsenal What do they need: Central midfielder Who should they sign: Moises Caicedo With Granit Xhaka set for a Bundesliga return, Arsenal need at least two central midfielders this summer. Declan Rice remains the priority for the Gunners, yet the West Ham star can’t be the only middle man that arrives this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League. Moises Caicedo is another linked with Arsenal and might be a better option if the Rice links to Manchester City are to be believed. The Gunners can’t afford a bidding war with the champions. Aston Villa What do they need: Winger Who should they sign: Harvey Barnes Having secured a return to European football on the final day of the season, Aston Villa are aware they need to add strength in depth in the off-season ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season at the Villa Park helm. They have secured the services of midfielder Youri Tielemans from relegated Leicester City, but a right-back, winger and striker are priorities for the Villans this summer, with Harvey Barnes one who’ll tick off a problem position. Barnes’ goal exploits were overshadowed by James Maddison’s form, but the 25-year-old still managed a commendable 13 league goals for the relegated Foxes.

Bournemouth What do they need: Central midfielder Who should they sign: Tyler Adams Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil worked wonders in the Cherries hot-seat following his appointment as Scott Parker’s successor, but if they are to avoid a relegation dogfight, they need to strengthen in key areas. One of those will be in the middle of the park, particularly with Jefferson Lerma departing following the culmination of his contract. Bournemouth could do a lot worse than raid relegated Leeds for Tyler Adams, the American having ranked third for tackles per 90 (3.7) in the Premier League last season.

Brentford What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Viktor Gyokeres Ivan Toney’s suspension leaves Brentford a little light up top. Granted, while the Bees have performed well in his absence, they can’t head into the new season without the services of their 20-goal frontman until January. While a short-term addition would suit all parties, Brentford may instead seek to bring Viktor Gyokeres up to the Premier League. Coventry’s failure to secure promotion means the Swede is seemingly up for grabs and having scored 21 and provided 12 assists last season, Thomas Frank’s side would certainly benefit from the 25-year-old’s addition. Brighton What do they need: Central midfielder Who should they sign: Enzo Le Fee Brighton have lost Alexis Mac Allister and will most likely see Moises Caicedo leave this summer so have brought in Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner. Even so, the Seagulls still look a little light in the middle of the park. Enzo Le Fee was a standout performer for Lorient this season, yet will depart the French side in the coming weeks, and Brighton would be foolish not to consider the 23-year-old. Le Fee ranked third for tackles (108) and seventh for dribbles (68) in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign, while an additional five goals and five assists have helped boost his reputation.

Burnley What do they need: Central midfielder Who should they sign: Albert Sambi-Lokonga Burnley will need an overhaul in central midfield this summer. They can’t rely on 33-year-old Jack Cork to help beat the drop next season, and so a player who has worked under Vincent Kompany in the past would be a viable option for the Clarets. Albert Sambi-Lokonga spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, though still struggled for minutes at Selhurst Park. Arsenal are unlikely to rely upon Lokonga next season, noted by their pursuit of high-profile midfielders, so another short-term move would benefit the Belgian

Chelsea What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Victor Osimhen To put it bluntly – Chelsea need a player to put the ball in the back of the net. Christopher Nkunku is set to sign for the Blues, but another striker would certainly aid their quest to launch a sustained title push under Mauricio Pochettino. Victor Osimhen wouldn’t come cheap, the Nigerian having scored more goals (26) than any other player in Serie A this season. Yet with Todd Boehly willing to loosen the purse strings, Osimhen could prove the perfect frontman for Chelsea and one to rid them of the dreaded number 9 curse.

Crystal Palace What do they need: Right-back Who should they sign: Sacha Boey Crystal Palace were able to muddle through the season with Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne at right-back, but the pair are now 33 and 32 years of age, respectively, and the Eagles could do with some investment in defence ahead of the new season. While he has been linked with Arsenal, Sacha Boey could prove a shrewd capture for the Eagles. The 22-year-old was key in Galatasaray’s title triumph and has made the second-most tackles (86) in the Super Lig this season.

Everton What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Alfredo Morelos Everton have been linked with a move for Wout Weghorst, the Dutchman having worked under Sean Dyche during their short time together at Turf Moor, as the Toffees seek to sign another striker. However, Weghorst has a poor record in England, having scored just two goals in 37 league appearances, so they may be better off perusing the free market. Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers this summer upon the culmination of his contract and having scored 11 goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership last season, the hot-headed Colombian could prove a handy pick-up. Fulham What do they need: Centre-back Who should they sign: Harry Maguire Centre-back is hardly a problem position for Fulham, with Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop all performing admirably for the Cottagers as they beat the drop last season. But with the former now 35, some fresh blood would benefit Marco Silva’s side. Harry Maguire is unlikely to be a Manchester United player once the summer transfer window closes, and with their ongoing pursuit of Kim Min-Jae, the England international is expected to leave sooner rather than later. If his England performances are anything to go by, Maguire could prove a solid addition to the Fulham defence. Liverpool What do they need: Central midfield Who should they sign: Manu Kone Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, but the Argentine won’t be the only new central midfielder to make the move to Anfield this summer. Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are also on the club’s radar, with the latter the latest to be linked with a switch. Kone returned the seventh best dribble success rate (60pc) in the Bundesliga last season, while he ranked 10th for possession won in the midfield third (109) and 15th for tackles per 90 (2.5), with the Gladbach star emerging as on of Liverpool’s top midfield targets.

Luton Town What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Antonio-Mirko Colak Carlton Morris was the leading light in Luton’s successful play-off push having scored 20 league goals for the Hatters last season. However, beyond Morris, Luton have few attacking alternatives to ease the burden on the 27-year-old. For context, centre-back Tom Lockyer was their third-highest scorer, with four goals. Promoted teams often make the mistake of prioritising attack over defence, but Luton can ill-afford to rely on Morris to keep them up. Antonio-Mirko Colak started the Scottish Premiership season brightly and ultimately ended the campaign with 14 league goals, but injuries hampered his long-term impact, so much so that he hasn’t started a league game since March. The Croat could prove a crucial signing in the final third were they to make a move for the Rangers man. Manchester City What do they need: Right winger Who should they sign: Wilfried Gnonto While a team that has achieved a historic treble is unlikely to really need to strengthen in the off-season, Manchester City could certainly use the summer to bring in another right winger. Riyad Mahrez is on the wrong side of 30, and while a success under Pep Guardiola, the champions need to plan for life beyond the Algerian. Relegated Leeds will be aware they need to cut costs, with Wilfried Gnonto a sellable asset on the books at Elland Road. The Italy international works hard off the ball, too, as evidenced by a return of 1.8 tackles per 90, and this would certainly appease Guardiola.

Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta BC

Manchester United What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag seeks an overhaul of his attack, but with Real Madrid interested in Tottenham hitman Harry Kane, the Carabao Cup winners can’t afford to be dragged into a bidding war and their interest in the England attacker has waned. They should focus their efforts on securing the services of star-in-the-making Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane ended the 2022/23 Serie A season with a respectable nine goals and two assists to his name despite starting just 20 of 38 league matches. At 20 years of age, there is more to come from Hojlund, and fans should be desperate to see the Atalanta man develop into a world-class striker at Old Trafford. Newcastle United What do they need: Attacking midfielder Who should they sign: James Maddison Following their Champions League return, Newcastle need to add quality bodies to the squad as they gear up to compete on multiple fronts following a successful season under Eddie Howe. James Maddison is one linked with a move to St James’ Park and having scored 10 and provided nine assists, the 26-year-old certainly proved his worth for a relegated Leicester side. Able to cover a number of roles in the final third, Newcastle won’t have a straight shot at Maddison, but he’d boost their chances of another top-four finish and silverware next season. Nottingham Forest What do they need: Goalkeeper Who should they sign: Dean Henderson Nottingham Forest were fortunate enough to convince Keylor Navas to join on loan from PSG in January to ease Dean Henderson’s injury, though the Costa Rican is unlikely to make a permanent switch to the City Ground. As such, Forest should explore the possibility of signing Henderson once the transfer window opens. The 26-year-old is unlikely to establish himself as first choice at parent club Manchester United, who themselves are looking to sign a new shot-stopper, so would be open to Henderson’s sale.

Sheffield United What do they need: Attacking midfielder Who should they sign: Carney Chukwuemeka While it remains to be seen whether Sheffield United can retain the services of on-loan Manchester City pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, the Blades could maximise the loan market once more to bring fresh blood into the side. Chelsea spent big to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, and he is very much one for the future. However, he needs game time to continue his development, something that may prove hard to come by at Stamford Bridge next season. New boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely want a first look at Chukwuemeka before deciding on his future, but if the Blades are unable to keep McAtee and Doyle, the former Aston Villa teenager would help ease their respective returns to City. Tottenham Hotspur What do they need: goalkeeper Who should they sign: David Raya Tottenham are set to undergo a major rebuild this summer under Ange Postecoglou, and the best position to start is in goal. Hugo Lloris is set to leave north London, so the Frenchman’s successor should be the priority. A ball-playing goalkeeper is key, with David Raya rightly their number one target. Brentford have already signed Raya’s replacement in Mark Flekken, and that may soften their stance on the Spaniard. The 27-year-old ranked first for saves (154) and third for accurate long balls (410) in Europe’s top five leagues last season and could prove the perfect new goalkeeper for Spurs. West Ham United What do they need: Central midfielder Who should they sign: James Ward-Prowse Given Declan Rice’s exit, the Hammers will need a new midfielder to ease impact of losing the England international. West Ham will command a huge fee for Rice, so they need to be wise in the summer market in order not to be priced out of a move for a successor. That being said, Southampton will likely have demanded a big price for James Ward-Prowse anyway, with the Saints captain set to leave on the back of their relegation. The 28-year-old ranked seventh for key passes (74) in the Premier League last season and could prove the right player to help pick up the pieces when Rice departs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers What do they need: Striker Who should they sign: Folarin Balogun Like Chelsea, Wolves’ primary issue was the inability to hit the back of the net. Indeed, they scored fewer goals (31) than any other Premier League side last season, and with Diego Costa going and Raul Jimenez set to leave, they need investment in attack. If they can convince Arsenal to sell Folarin Balogun, then the USA international could be what they need to reignite their stagnant frontline. Balogun scored 21 league goals from Reims last season, so after a taste of regular first-team action, he is unlikely to settle for a spot on the bench at the Emirates. RB Leipzig had been linked with the 21-year-old, but their decision to firm up their interest in Lens hitman Lois Openda means Wolves may yet have a chance to sign Balogun.